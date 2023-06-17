PENN YAN — When Launa Miller talks about being the new owner of Indian Pines Farm Market, a business that has been a mainstay in this Yates County community for at least 70 years, she is quick to mention two recent partnerships.
One is with Angela Bedient, the owner of Bedient Farms of Potter, for locally sourced, pasture-raised meats. The other is with Gorham-based Finger Lakes Farm Fresh, a co-op of produce growers that includes Mennonite and Amish farmers.
“I think the relationships with Angie and Finger Lakes Farm Fresh are important. I wanted to feel very comfortable selling a product here that I believe in and am passionate about,” Miller said during a recent interview at the market off Route 54A. “We only want to have the freshest of meat and produce here, and I think these partnerships allow us to drive this business in a better direction.”
It’s that mindset that has guided Miller since mid-April, when she bought the business from Kara Hinson and Dale Lane. Many local residents still refer to it as Indian Pines Fruit Stand — and the sign out front still bears that name.
Even though Miller has owned the business for just two months, she has known about it for years. While living in Williamsport, Pa., she was selling Christmas trees for Brown’s Tree Farm, a wholesaler in nearby Muncy, Pa.
“Even prior to Dale and Kara’s ownership we had always sold Christmas trees to Indian Pines so there was a history here,” Miller said. “My father and I also fished up on Seneca Lake so there was an appreciation for the beauty of the (Finger) lakes, Keuka especially, because of its charm. I love the history here.”
Miller, who lives in an old country store near The Switzerland Inn on Keuka Lake, has already made connections with Penn Yan-area residents and visitors who spend time on the lake near her business.
“I am real excited about this opportunity. We are getting a lot of great responses from the locals and the cottagers who are coming back,” she said. “They love the fact that they come here before they head to the lake and we have a little bit of everything. They can pretty much prepare a dinner from here with the meats, the poultry, the fresh produce.”
Bedient had a similar relationship with Lane to sell her meats at the farm market. She introduced Miller to Finger Lakes Farm Fresh when Miller bought the business.
“When Launa took over I thought it was a great opportunity to introduce her to Finger Lakes Farm Fresh, who I work closely with because we do most of their deliveries and a lot of our customers are the same for the meats and vegetables,” Bedient said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity to get really good fresh, local produce here at the market. At the end of the day I just want to see people eat as much local produce as possible whether it’s meat, milk or vegetables. That’s my goal.”
Blake Johnson, a sales representative for Finger Lakes Farm Fresh, said the co-op works with about 15 area farms.
“We work with the Mennonite and Amish communities — the Mennonites on the west side of Seneca Lake and Amish on the east side,” Johnson said. “Each farmer specializes in a product and we focus on local, fresh, organic nutrient-dense food. Healthy is important to us. A lot of our customers are stay-at-home mothers that want to provide good, quality food for their families and be confident of what they are providing their children.”
Johnson said Finger Lakes Farm Fresh provides fresh produce to numerous restaurants in the Rochester area, as well as Penn Yan and Geneva. Bedient said two of the Penn Yan restaurants who are clients are Main Deck and True Roots Kitchen at Laurentide Beer Co.
“The whole Penn Yan scene is coming in,” Bedient said. “Like Launa, they understand the benefits of getting it local and you can have fresh deliveries twice a week because we are right here. We have that flexibility with the local restaurants. We can offer this really fresh factor they have never seen before and we can be here several times a week.”
“I’ve owned the business since April 12 and we’ve already made a lot of changes. We’ve expanded, painted, have a new counter and the produce has changed,” Miller said. “I think it’s important to source locally. It’s a group effort to make sure my produce counter looks nice. Everything is fresh and it looks good.”
Miller, who also sells pies and other locally made goods, has more changes in store later this year. Among them is adding a delicatessen, wine, and other adult beverages.
“The goal is to work with some local people, including bakers, and offer deli sandwiches — sort of that ‘grab and go’ concept for people on the lake. They will be able to grab a sandwich, a quick salad, a pie,” she said. “We are moving forward with a tavern license ... but that is a little bit away. That will be exciting.”
Miller also plans to change the name — if only slightly — to Indian Pines Marketplace.
“I don’t think the market can be a market without the partnerships we have,” she said. “This farm market is truly that — a farm market.”