ROMULUS — The public has an opportunity to submit written comments by Sept. 20 on a proposal to modify the State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for Seneca County Sewer District No. 2.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing modifications to the SPDES permit for the sewer district, which includes the discharge of treated sanitary and industrial wastewater from Five Points Correctional Facility’s Water Resource Recovery Facility in Romulus and from Hillside Children’s Center WRRF in Varick into Reeder Creek, a tributary to Seneca Lake.
One modification proposed by the DEC would separate out the Hillside WRRF and create a new SPDES permit for discharge to Reeder Creek of no more than 0.107 million gallons per day from the Hillside facility.
The draft permit for Sewer District No. 2 includes a limited discharge into Reeder Creek by Five Points of 0.550 million gallons per day and a proposed requirement for disinfection.
Both permits will be modified to include a compliance schedule and revised discharge limits for ammonia, phosphorus, total residual chlorine and a requirement for a new sewer use law and sewer evaluation.
In addition, both draft permits will include action levels for temperature because there is a downstream portion of the creek that is classified for trout fishing.
DEC officials state that the permit modifications will not have a significant negative impact on the environment.
Filed application documents and the draft permit are available for inspection during normal business hours at the DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon. To ensure timely viewing, it is recommended that an appointment be made with contact person Kimberly Merchant at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Comments on this project must be submitted in writing to Merchant no later than Sept. 20.
