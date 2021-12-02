SENECA FALLS — A new exhibit, “Rooted in History,” will open at 5 p.m. Friday at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center.
The exhibit explores the lives of Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry founders Nelson and Edith Delavan, and that of Nelson’s mother, Elizabeth Garnsey Delavan.
The Delavans’ daughter, Deborah, and her son, Matthew, were instrumental in the research and design of the exhibit. They will attend Friday’s opening to greet visitors and answer questions about their family history.
Montezuma Winery will offer wine tastings, and other refreshments and snacks will be available. In addition, there will be holiday activities, including a letter to Santa writing station for children and gingerbread house decorating for all ages.
The event is free and open to the public.