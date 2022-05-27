NEWARK — The community has been calling for more monitoring of the canal area in downtown Newark following the assault of a teen and vandalism of a mural.
The state Canal Corp. is pitching in to provide that assistance.
Mobile camera-monitoring equipment has been placed near the North Main Street bridge where it crosses the canal. It’s in the vicinity of where a group of young people allegedly assaulted a Newark teen and took his sneakers and cell phone, and it’s also near the spot where a group or individual defaced a mural under the bridge.
Canal Corp. Director Brian Stratton reached out to Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor after hearing about the assault. The teen suffered injuries severe enough to require hospital treatment.
Canal Corp. spokesman Shane Mahar said Thursday the agency had purchased the cameras last year to monitor the Macedon site where the canal spillway bank adjacent to Ganargua Creek washed away last spring. Mahar said temporary repairs there were completed, so Stratton was able to provide the camera equipment to Newark.
“Our Canal Corp. staff has been working hand in hand with the village (over the years),” Mahar said.
He said the monitoring equipment is connected to the agency’s Albany operations.
“It’s a live feed that goes back to our facility,” he said.
If the village has an incident in the area, the agency has the ability to review camera data, Mahar said. Conversely, the Canal Corp. can connect with village police if it sees any suspicious activity.
The hope: The cameras will deter potential lawbreakers.
“We really appreciate having the camera,” Taylor said Thursday. “It certainly adds to our public safety.”
Taylor said he has a “great relationship” with Stratton and meets with the canal director at least three times a year. Stratton has done overnights in Newark while traveling the waterway, the mayor added.
Mahar emphasized that the cameras won’t be there on a permanent basis.
“It’s temporary assistance to help the village,” he said, adding that the equipment has 360-degree monitoring capability.
While the Wayne County sheriff’s office has charged four teens in the beating and robbery of the 16-year-old male, who has autism, no arrests have been made related to the vandalism of the mural, Taylor noted.
Both incidents have sparked community outrage, with some attending a recent Village Board meeting to discuss safety concerns.