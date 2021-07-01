WATERLOO — New seating for Fatzinger Hall above the Waterloo Library will be possible, thanks to a $25,000 state grant.
The updated seating will preserve the historic look of the building, while creating a more spacious, comfortable venue in the second floor theater.
“We are excited for all the events and programs that will be able to be enjoyed with the new seating,” said Cyndi Park-Shiels, executive director of the Waterloo Library & Historical Society. “This will give us the opportunity to revitalize Fatzinger Hall so it can be enjoyed by our community for the next 100 years or more.”
Built in the 1880s, the library building with Fatzinger Hall is an important asset to the community.
“After a year of social distancing, this project will bring the community together once again, hosting theatrical productions, readings, movie nights and other programs,” said Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, who announced the grant.