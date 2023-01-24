GENEVA — Finger Lakes Community College is offering wine appreciation classes in 2023, beginning next week and continuing through the fall.
“Wines of the World” is a 15-week, one-credit class running from 4:30-6:20 p.m. Thursdays, starting Jan. 26, at the FLCC Viticulture and Wine Center off Pre-Emption Road in Geneva.
The course will survey the geographic, cultural and historical context of the wine regions of America, Africa, Australia, and Asia. Students will taste 4-8 wines per class and learn an analytical framework and methodology to evaluate, describe, record, and communicate the wine quality and character to their classmates.
Michael Penn, instructor of viticulture and wine technology at FLCC, developed and will teach the courses. The cost is $213 for tuition and $100 in additional fees.
More information about the fall class, “Wines of Europe,” will be available in April.
Both spring and fall classes will have an enrollment cap of 15. The public can sign up for most FLCC classes without enrolling in a degree or certificate program. Information on taking individual courses is available at flcc.edu/takeaclass or by calling 585-785-1000.
FLCC offers a 64 credit-hour degree program in viticulture and wine technology and a 29 credit-hour certificate program. More information is available at flcc.edu/viticulture.
Students in the program produce commercial wines that are available at Ryan’s Wine and Spirits in Canandaigua and Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor in Geneva. Orders can also be arranged via online form on the FLCC website at flcc.edu/viticulture-center.