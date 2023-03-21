GENEVA — The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva is launching a $300,000 campaign to fund a new outdoor pavilion to be located behind its current facility at 160 Carter Road. The new structure will facilitate the club’s food distribution efforts and increase outdoor time for the club’s members and families.
The new pavilion is being named in honor of Mark and Belinda Venuti for their years of leadership in Geneva.
“There are few efforts to improve Geneva of which Mark and Belinda have not been a significant part,” said Carrie Bleakley, president of the Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors. “They drive so many things in this community but never take public credit. We felt this project fits with their spirit and should stand as a permanent testament to their efforts.”
Mark Venuti, a local attorney and town of Geneva supervisor, was the driving force behind the founding of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the construction of its Geneva Community Center. Belinda Venuti has led a local nonprofit, Geneva Community Projects, that has built public playgrounds, managed the famed Whale Watch and, more recently, has developed the annual Rose Soiree into a regional event that has established Geneva’s central role in the regional wine industry. Geneva Community Projects also is responsible for the dedicated Adirondack chairs and picnic tables that have populated Geneva’s renovated waterfront.
The Boys & Girls Club has collaborated with Foodlink of Rochester, the Geneva Center of Concern, The Salvation Army of Geneva, and Catholic Charities Community Lunch Program to fight food insecurity throughout Geneva and the Finger Lakes.
Each week, club vans distribute excess bread and baked goods from Freihofer’s Distributors in Geneva to pantries and families in need in Ontario, Seneca, Yates, Wayne and Cayuga counties.
“We learned during the pandemic how fragile family food supplies were in our community,” said Chris Lavin, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. “As the pandemic subsided, we accepted Foodlink’s request to partner to assure families and seniors are more food secure within this area.”
Lavin noted the club has become a hub for food distribution, extending family budgets and improving nutrition. Extra focus has been trained on homes with infants and toddlers. Nearly 20 tons of food are distributed each month, and the club works in partnership with the Center of Concern and the Salvation Army to keep supplies up and make emergency deliveries to families in crisis.
Geneva’s Wyckoff Family Foundation, Foodlink, and the Auburn-based Fred L. Emerson Foundation have made leading donations to the pavilion campaign. The Boys & Girls Club will be soliciting donations through a mailing campaign.
Online donations can be made by visiting the club’s website at www.GenevaBGC.org. Checks can be mailed to 160 Carter Road, Geneva, NY 14456.