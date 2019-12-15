STARKEY — One of the people who recently bought the Freedom Village USA property said he and his partner will likely sell parcels of the land.
“We will probably divide it up and sell it off,” Alvin Zimmerman said Friday.
Zimmerman, a partner in Zimmerman Construction near Penn Yan, purchased the property for $1.05 million earlier this month with Paul Jayne, a Dundee-area farmer and businessman. In a deed filed Dec. 6 in the Yates County clerk’s office, the seller was Gates Community Chapel of Rochester, also known as Freedom Village.
In August, Freedom Village — a longtime ministry and home for troubled teens — closed after a possible partnership with a Christian organization to open a South Carolina campus fell through. That came after a meeting organized by people who attended Freedom Village opposed the new campus.
Freedom Village was created in 1981 by Pastor Fletcher Brothers, a fundamentalist preacher and author from Rochester. The campus was on the grounds of the old Lakemont Academy off Route 14, a secular boys boarding school.
Before that, the property was the home of Starkey Seminary.
According to media reports, including extensive reporting by the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, Freedom Village has a long history of financial woes and allegations of mistreatment by former residents. According to the D&C, Freedom Village had $1.8 million in debt before the property sale, including money owed to the estate of a Pennsylvania man who loaned Freedom Village $2 million years ago.
Freedom Village also agreed to a settlement with the state Department of Labor over unpaid wages to Freedom Village employees. The D&C reported that about $366,000 has been paid so far as part of that judgment.
As of Friday, the Department of Labor’s press office had not replied to an email from the Times regarding how much money Freedom Village still owed as part of the agreement.
According to the D&C, Brothers has moved to Florida but is still operating Gates Community Chapel in that state, including soliciting donations through a radio show.
Gerald Dibble, a Rochester-based attorney for Gates Community Chapel while it was operating in New York, did not return a phone call from the Times seeking details on the property sale or the organization’s debt.
Freedom Village owned about 150 acres of land, most of it on the Lakemont campus and some across Route 14. It also had property in the Dundee and Rock Stream areas, and a house in the town of Milo hamlet of Himrod.
Zimmerman said he and Jayne will request zoning changes in order to sell the property. Zimmerman added that he and Jayne have already been contacted from people interested in buying some of the land.