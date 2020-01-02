GENEVA — The Geneva City Council has a vastly different look for 2020, after six incumbents opted against re-election — Mayor Ron Alcock and councilors Paul D’Amico, Angelina Marino, Mark Gramling, Jason Hagerman and Gordy Eddington
Meanwhile, Steve Valentino decided against another council term and instead ran for mayor, which he captured over his good friend Mark Pitifer. Valentino is joined on Council by only one incumbent councilor, Ken Camera, who represents the Fourth Ward.
Beyond Camera, only at-large Councilor Anthony Noone has served in an elected office. Noone was elected to the Seneca Falls Central School District Board of Education at the ripe age of 18.
Council was sworn in New Year’s Day at the Geneva Public Safety Building.
City Democrats captured not only mayor but five of the eight council seats in November. The body holds its first meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. at the city Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St.
The Finger Lakes Times asked new council members to express their thoughts as they head into their new terms. Seven of the eight responded to our emailed requests:
First Ward Councilor Tom Burrall: “After deflecting acceptance to run for office the last eight years, I accepted the offer this time and was greeted with enthusiasm consistently throughout my Ward. My knocking on every door in the Ward tested well on election day. I am looking forward to making decisions with my new family in balanced and thoughtful ways for Geneva. I ask the entire community to stay informed and to participate as much as desired for positive outcomes for all. The nine of us will not maximize positive results without help from the community.”
Sixth Ward Councilor John Pruett: “In many years of Geneva, I’ve seen vitality in the ‘50s, decay thereafter until the new millennia. Thanks to competent city government, the comatose patient was revived these past 15 years. But it is not cured nor vital yet. This Council will have to face serious pathological issues to achieve success at this crucial crossroad.”
Fifth Ward Councilor Laura Salamendra: “I am grateful to all of the residents who, during the campaign, shared their stories, struggles and ideas for building a Geneva for all of us. I will never forget these stories. Working class people gave me a seat at the table, and now we will use it to fight for each other.”
Third Ward Councilor Jan Regan: “My head is full of ideas, from green initiatives to zoning strategies. My greatest hope, though, is that we work well as a team to put forth creative ideas for achieving solid, steady progress in making Geneva an ever more wonderful place to be.”
Second Ward Councilor Bill Pealer: “I am excited to serve and have already begun working with involved parties in the community to move Geneva forward. If any residents or interested parties would like to receive text messages about council updates, current or upcoming issues, visit my facebook election page Elect Bill Pealer Jr. to send me a message or email me at billpealer@gmail.com.”
At-large Councilor Anthony Noone: “I want to thank everyone who believed in my candidacy enough to bestow upon me the opportunity to serve on Council. It truly means a great deal. I look forward to working together to grow our assets, tackle our challenges and improve the quality of life for all residents.”
Fourth Ward Councilor Ken Camera: “We can all make Geneva a kinder and more sustainable place to live in the 2020 decade. Focusing on the kinder, I would propose more bus transportation for Genevans without easy access to important amenities, a warmer bus depot and a friendlier City Council atmosphere. On sustainable: implementing composting city-wide, teaching our kids the whys and ways to recycle and compost for their future well-being and implementing more run-off retention projects to protect Seneca Lake.”