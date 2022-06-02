GENEVA — Ovid native Amie Hendrix doesn’t think she’s walking into a hornet’s nest.
Geneva’s next city manager acknowledges there has been plenty of contentious debate on City Council over the past couple of years, but she interprets that as an indication that councilors truly care about their city.
“I think that one of the things that intrigued me about it is there’s a lot of passion there,” Hendrix said during a phone interview this week. “There’s really a desire to make it better, and I’m excited for that. I’m definitely looking at the positives. … There’s a lot of challenges, but a lot of opportunity.”
As expected, Hendrix was appointed city manager at City Council’s meeting Wednesday night. She’ll be paid $130,000. Her start date is June 21.
The city began the search for a successor in January after former city manager Sage Gerling announced the previous month she was leaving to take a position at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva. Fifteen applied for the position, with a search committee assisting City Council in reviewing candidates. The number eventually was pared down to three finalists.
With Wednesday’s appointment, Council was able to stay on track with its goal of appointing a successor in June. However, Hendrix, deputy county manager of Tompkins County, already is making the transition, meeting with staff members at City Hall, including interim City Manager Jenn Slywka, the city’s human resources director.
“The staff has really led gracefully,” she said. “All that really impressed me.”
Hendrix, a 1999 graduate of South Seneca High School, said during Tuesday’s interview she didn’t plan for a career in government. She started as an education and theater major at Niagara University — she also has a master’s in strategic leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College — and thought she might become a teacher. However, she dropped the education major, finishing with degrees in theater and social work.
“I had always been service-minded and wanted to help people,” she said.
Previous positions included the Red Cross, where she started out as a volunteer and later served as director of HIV/AIDS education and youth programming and positions battling tobacco use. She joined Tompkins County in 2018, directing youth services for eight years before being named deputy county administrator in 2018. She also led the county’s Covid-19 efforts.
She comes to City Hall at a critical time: budget season — and without a comptroller in place. Former Comptroller Adam Blowers left the city just weeks after Gerling departed.
“It’s going to be a challenge, definitely,” Hendrix said of the budget process.
As part of her contract, Hendrix is required to move into the city. She and her partner, Jamie Wech, a fellow South Seneca graduate and lab manager at Evans Chemetics in Waterloo, have found the tight real-estate market challenging, to say the least.
Hendrix said in a South Seneca School District story that her Ovid roots remain.
“Going through the South Seneca Central School District definitely gave me the educational tools I needed to keep pushing forward,” she said. “Things like understanding government, and giving back to the community through community service programs at an early age were crucial for me. Some of the time I spent in performance arts programs definitely have gone a long way in helping me with public speaking. It’s also where I developed strong writing skills. It will always be a big part of who I am.”