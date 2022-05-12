GENEVA — Less than two months into the job as the city’s fire chief, Del Parrotta already has witnessed a sight he won’t forget for years to come.
“In my experience with the Geneva Fire Department, this is the most extensive fire scene I have seen,” Parrotta, who started with the GFD as a volunteer in 2007, said of Tuesday’s massive fire at the building well known as the former Madia’s Big M. “We typically get there quick, knock it down, and the occupants are back in the building the next day. That is not the case here.”
Parrotta spoke to the Times Wednesday, a day after the building at 314 Castle St. suffered severe damage in a blaze that attracted hundreds of onlookers over the course of several hours. All three GFD companies responded just before 4 p.m.
The building, separated into four sections, houses the Castle miniMart, a coffee shop, a laundromat, and the long-vacant Big M space. Parrotta said the first units on scene reported smoke coming back the front and rear of the building.
Fire crews entered through the front of the miniMart and a loading dock in the back. While the public could see only smoke early on, Parrotta said firefighters found flames in the loading dock area.
“The guys inside saw heavy bulk of fire. So did the team out back,” he said. “It was intense, mostly in the loading dock.”
After 20 minutes or so, onlookers finally saw flames coming from the roof.
“It can take a long time (for the fire) to vent through a roof like that, which has several layers,” Parrotta said. “People saw light smoke at first, then dark smoke. Dark means a heavy fire load.”
The miniMart owner, Amita Patel, told fire officials she smelled smoke and called 911. She and another person in the store escaped safely.
After a partial roof collapse, and with the fire growing, GFD Chief Mike Combs — he is retiring in July — and Parrotta pulled interior firefighters out and ordered a defensive attack from outside. At that time, water streams were active from two ladder trucks.
“With the heavy fuel load and zero visibility, it was hard to get a handle on,” Parrotta said of the interior firefighting.
One ladder truck was the GFD’s current truck, which is 22 years old. A new ladder truck was delivered recently. Firefighters are training on it, but it could not be used Tuesday.
“Our new ladder truck will be in service this week, but a day or two late for this job,” he said. “Our old ladder truck is still in service and works fine. It just makes a little noise.”
Parrotta credited the nearby White Springs Fire Department for bringing its ladder truck, which was positioned in the back of the building.
Once the fire was knocked down inside and some visibility restored, crews were allowed back in the building to put out small pockets of fire and assess the integrity of the structure. Roof crews then were allowed to finish ventilation and control fire spread.
“The more times we open up doors, punch glass and such, that’s when you see the heavy bulk of fire,” Parrotta said.
In addition to White Springs, firefighters from the West Lake Road, Border City and Oaks Corners fire companies provided mutual aid. Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff and his colleagues also responded.
The Seneca Falls and Waterloo fire departments were on standby.
“We had some serious challenges with this fire,” Parrotta said. “Manpower in the middle of the day is always a challenge, as many of our volunteers work. We pulled in a good amount of firefighters to the scene, which was nice to see. I am very proud of this department and thankful for the mutual aid.”
Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion at the scene, but released after spending time at a “rehab station” supplied by the Oaks Corners department. That included food and water.
The cause of the fire remains has yet to be determined. Parrotta said Combs and Harloff are leading that effort.
“The investigators are still out there. They have been all day,” Parrotta said Wednesday afternoon. “They are sifting through a lot of debris. The more damage, the harder it is to pinpoint. Just digging through all that is a painstaking process. They have to eliminate all possibilities before coming up with a probable scenario.”
Fire crews remained on the scene until 3 a.m. Wednesday, and Geneva police watched the site until the fire-investigation team took over. Parrotta said the building suffered major damage and can’t be occupied at this time.
Neal Braman, the city’s code enforcement officer, said he could not say if the building can be salvaged or needs to be razed. He will be working with the fire department and insurance company in the future.
Parrotta also credited the public for not encroaching on the scene. He was not surprised at the attention the fire attracted.
“That building has a lot of history,” he said. “The old Madia’s was a food source in the middle of a neighborhood. My daughter worked there.
“This building has a place in the community. I am glad there were no injuries.”