GENEVA — The city’s existing trash haulers all pick up solid waste and the typical recyclable products — glass, plastic, paper — but a new company operating on city property is the only one collecting food waste as well.
After considerable debate over two meetings, City Council approved the creation of a micro-hauler license under the city’s solid waste code. Last week’s vote was 7-1.
The change allows Closed Loop Systems to collect solid waste, recyclables, food waste and yard waste in Geneva.
Closed Loop Systems, a private company, operates an organics-collection service that features a vermiculture operation at the city’s Resource Recovery Park on Doran Avenue under a three-year user agreement. However, Closed Loop Systems is in the process of becoming a full-service transfer station that will accept not only organics, but also trash and recyclables.
Part of that, said Closed Loop Systems Chief Executive Officer Jacob Fox, is offering a hauler service for those products — thus the need for the micro-hauler license.
The city currently has four haulers licensed to pick up trash: Lyons Road, Casella, Finger Lakes Refuse and K&D Disposal. Closed Loop plans to pick up materials in smaller trucks.
While councilors endorsed Fox’s vision, Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera expressed skepticism with the micro-hauler license proposal.
“We’re creating a license, but we’re not giving it to anyone?” Camera asked.
Camera was told the micro-hauler license was being created for the Geneva Resource Recovery Park, not Closed Loop.
“I’d like to see us go back and work on this a little bit,” Camera said. “They should submit a proposal on how the operation is going to run.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said the license would not be transferred freely to another operator.
However, Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall said the license should be tied to the Resource Recovery Park, which he said was a thrust of the legislation, but was not outlined in the resolution before Council. Council made that change.
Mayor Steve Valentino said he understood Camera’s concerns, but said the operation will get proper oversight from the city. All City Council is doing, said Valentino, is “giving the latitude to get the business up and running.”
Closed Loop will pay the city $350 yearly for the license.
While Camera had issues with the license, other councilors expressed support.
“I’m very confident in (Fox),” At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone said. “I’ve got lots of stuff.”
Camera was the sole councilor to vote against the resolution. He said after the meeting he was an early supporter of the vermiculture operation at the Resource Recovery Park, but questions whether there is enough space for the operation in the long term, as well as other operational issues.
“My main concern is mission creep,” Camera said. “We’re giving them the latitude to make things up as they go along.”
Fox said after the meeting that Closed Loop soon will be offering a “pay-as-you-throw” collection system at the Resource Recovery Park, which is open to Geneva city and town residents.
“This means residents will only be charged by how much waste they produce,” he said. “Landfill bins will be the most expensive because they need to be taken to a landfill and buried. Biodegradable waste, bottles/cans, and metal waste will be the cheapest because there is significant value in those resources if they don’t end up in landfills. Closed Loop Systems is also adding a micro-hauling option for those that want a flexible drop-off/pickup option. Geneva residents have flexible needs when it comes to waste management, and by having a pickup and a drop-off option we can facilitate all those needs while ensuring materials get recycled properly.”
He said the pickup option, in theory, should be allowed in the town of Geneva, because the town doesn’t have hauling regulations.
Fox said the company’s goal is to reduce the amount of materials Geneva sends to the landfill from 60% to about 20%.
He added that the additional services likely won’t be ready until March, as Closed Loop is waiting on a credit/debit card-swiping system that will be used for payment for drop-off operations.