GENEVA — Pauline Shostack said her nearly 20-year career in various library capacities at Onondaga Community College has prepared her well for her new job as director of the Geneva Public Library, where she just completed her first week of work.
She served two three-year terms as chair of the Library Academic Department at OCC, where she essentially performed the duties of a director — from managing library staff, to budgeting and more.
“I enjoyed that, but we weren’t set up structurally for a permanent position at the library,” Shostack said last week. “I’ve been keeping an eye out for library management.”
She found an opportunity at the Geneva library, which has been without a director since Chris Finger left the position Oct. 30.
Shostack’s most recent position at OCC was as an emerging technologies librarian and professor. She managed the library’s digital services and resources, including managing its website. She also taught library classes and pitched in where needed at the library.
The Geneva Public Library Board, which selected Shostack on Jan 26, described her as “an award-winning, highly published librarian with decades of experience in teaching and working in higher education and in local libraries.”
Board members said they were impressed with her people skills, digital acumen and experience in maker space management and event planning.
Board Chairwoman Santa Abraham, who led the director search committee, said Shostack is a great fit.
“Pauline has all the expertise required to be a successful director and so much more in the way of personal and professional skills that will benefit our community,” she said.
Shostack said her first week was “a whirlwind,” as she acclimates into the new job, but she likes what she sees.
“I have to say, everyone I met has been amazing,” she said. “From staff to patrons to board members. Everyone has been so friendly, so welcoming to me.”
For now, Shostack will make the hour-long commute from her home in Syracuse, but she and her husband, Rob, who works in technology, are looking at a move to the region at some point.
“My husband and I have been interested (for some time) in moving to the Finger Lakes,” she said.
The new director said it didn’t take long to see “how much people love this library.”
Shostack is impressed with the library’s vision. The library recently expanded its parking lot with the purchase and removal of an adjacent vacant building, and it has other renovations planned for future years.
“They’re (the library board) forward thinking,” she said. “They want to provide for a diverse community.”
She noted the board’s decision to hire a Spanish library clerk to serve a growing segment of the Geneva community, and pointed to the growing collection of books in Spanish.
“That really appealed to me,” Shostack said, noting that her mother is from Panama. Her father is an Irish American.
She believes libraries have a vital role to play in helping communities thrive.
“We provide lifelong learning through community engagement,” she said.
“I took this job because I’m impressed with what they are doing,” Shostack added. “I hope to bring new ideas and perspectives. I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to getting to know the community.”