GENEVA — It’s official.
Bo Wright becomes the city school district’s next superintendent on July 1.
The Board of Education approved a four-year contract Monday night that pays Wright a $205,000 annual salary initially. The vote was unanimous.
Wright is coming over from Rush-Henrietta schools, where he has served since July 2018.
The district announced Wright as its next superintendent on Friday, following the resignation of former Superintendent Patricia Garcia just over a month ago. Garcia was the subject of an investigation after a district employee filed a complaint against her. The complaint was ruled unfounded, according to the district.
Wright, a Geneva High School graduate, was in the district Monday for building walk-throughs and to meet staff and administrators. A reception with community members was held at the high school later in the afternoon, prior to his official appointment by the school board.
Wright was Geneva’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction from October 2010 to February 2013, then moved on to serve as superintendent of the Solvay Union Free School District in Onondaga County. He left there for the Rochester City School District, serving from August 2017 to July 2018, before taking the Rush-Henrietta superintendency.
In a message to Rush-Henrietta residents Friday, Wright said he had mixed feelings about leaving the district.
“My wife and I both grew up in Geneva,” he wrote. “Many family members still live there. My father (Ed Wright) was a longtime teacher and administrator in the district. In fact, he was the first administrator of color the district ever hired.”
Wright noted that his father retired as an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction — the same position he held from 2010 to 2013.
“While I am excited about this new opportunity, there is also a big part of me that is sad to say goodbye to this amazing community,” he said in his message to Rush-Henrietta residents. “There is so much to be proud of in this district. One aspect of Rush-Henrietta that I personally appreciate is its approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This district has a unique way of tackling important issues while making sure that everyone feels a part of the conversation.”