New HCA highlights
A new Host Community Agreement between Seneca Meadows and the town of Seneca Falls may be in the works, pending Town Board approval and other factors.
Some of the highlights:
• The landfill’s annual payment to the town would rise to a minimum of $5 million from its current level of $3 million to $3.5 million.
• The landfill would continue accepting solid waste until Dec. 31, 2037, pending the passage of legislation superseding Local Law 3 of 2016. Local Law 3 of 2016 stipulates that Seneca Meadows closes no later than Dec. 31, 2025.
• The town would accept a $3.5 million payment from the landfill upon execution of the amended HCA, with the money being held in escrow until all legal challenges to the agreement, and other pending litigation, have been defeated and can’t be appealed.
• In the event the HCA payment doesn’t total $5 million in any year, the town may exercise the right to change the contractual closure date to the year the $5 million payment wasn’t made.