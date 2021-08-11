SENECA FALLS — Non-union town employees will receive a new health insurance plan in 2022.
At its August meeting, the Town Board voted to offer an Excellus Blue Cross-Blue Shield plan called Bronze 4. It will increase employees’ contributions toward the premium from 10% to 20%. While lowering the town’s cost, it also reduces employees’ out-of-pocket costs.
“This is a major cost in our budget,” town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “We want to lower our costs because revenue will be declining. We also want to be fair to the employees.”
Meetings with employees in various departments will be arranged to explain the new plan. Ferrara said the new plan likely would be a negotiating item in contract talks with the town’s unionized employees, which includes the police department.
In other matters:
• The board has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for approval of its waste drop-off area at the town highway department facility, a necessary step in creating an organics recycling program for town residents at that site.
• Board members discussed the state’s new marijuana law and whether the town should consider opting out of the law to prohibit commercial sales of cannabis in the town, even though its use and possession may be legal. If the board wants to opt out, it needs to pass a local law by Dec. 31.