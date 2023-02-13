PENN YAN — Yates County military veterans will be able to get to medical appointments in a new vehicle later this year.
Officials from Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355 in Penn Yan announced recently that more than $21,000 has been raised to buy a new Ford Explorer for transportation to those appointments. It likely will be delivered in the second half of the year.
The non-profit organization Disabled American Veterans and its transportation network has partnered with Ford Motor Company for 100 years, significantly reducing the cost of the vehicle. Key contributors to the fundraising effort were the Legion, Yates County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 745, Penn Yan Moose Lodge, Penn Yan Elks Lodge, and Relative Risk Brewing.
Benton-based Relative Risk, along with Bravery Wines (Martini Vineyards) and Kashong Glen Vineyards, hosted a “Salute to Veterans” fundraiser over Veterans Day weekend.
Leigh Ackart, vice commander of Johnson-Costello Post 355, said Yates County now allows volunteer drivers to use county sedans to take veterans to medical appointments at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Bath VA, and Buffalo VA. County vehicles were used nearly 200 times last year.
Legion officials worked on buying the Ford Explorer with Shannon Saunders, a representative from the state DAV and DAV Chapter 4 (Canandaigua and Finger Lakes).
The Explorer, as part of the DAV transportation network, will be stationed in Yates County and be the primary option for veteran transports. With operations and maintenance costs covered by the VA, the program will have no county cost.
“While the new vehicle provides the opportunity to improve service to our local veterans, volunteer drivers are the key to the success of this program,” Ackart said. “Volunteer drivers positively impact the lives of the veterans they serve, and most volunteer drivers find they get as much or more in return from the time they spend serving our local heroes.”
Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or learning more about the transportation program can contact the Yates County Veterans Service Agency at 315-536-5196 or veterans@yatescounty.org.