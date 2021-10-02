WATERLOO — As a young mother, Angel Landis turned to the Seneca County House of Concern in her time of need.
Thirty-one years later, as a House of Concern board member and volunteer, the Romulus woman is paying that experience forward, working alongside House of Concern employees and volunteers preparing for the non-profit’s Oct. 18 opening in the former Save-a-Lot grocery store at 22 Locust St.
The contents at the old House of Concern at 35 State St. in Seneca Falls were packed up in mid-September and moved to the new location just off Main Street, in the village’s downtown. At 14,760 square feet, the “new home for the house” (as the fundraising campaign is coined) is almost double the size of the Seneca Falls location. And, its wide-open space and grocery store configuration make it much easier to store large amounts of food and display copious thrift store offerings.
“I was praying for this facility for a very long time,” Landis said.
Delores Morgan, the House of Concern’s executive director, says the new space will allow the agency to better meet client needs and the staff to be more efficient. The building is handicapped accessible, brighter, and the extra room means the agency can accept more thrift shop donations, which they occasionally had to decline because of space constraints. That will also translate into more revenue (however, no donations are being accepted until the Oct. 18 opening).
Morgan also believes the new location will make a difficult time a little easier for the House of Concern’s clients.
“It’s bad enough when you have to ask for help,” she said. “I want them to walk in here and not feel ashamed ... this area can brighten their spirits.”
Moving is never easy, and she credited her staff of five for pulling together and working as a team. Landis agreed there have been some very long days, and the Rev. Brad Benson, a board member chairing the fundraising campaign, called the employees “the epitome of unsung heroes.”
Scores of volunteers have been helping too, doing everything from unpacking boxes and washing walls to painting, cleaning and tiling floors, and changing lights. Previously used room dividers and furniture for the client consultation area were donated by Seneca County, and fixtures, clothing racks and shelving also were gifted to the agency.
“There has been a phenomenally large cleanup crew,” Benson said.
The far left of the building (when facing the entrance), complete with a loading dock, formerly housed the grocery’s coolers and dry goods storage area. It is now filled with House of Concern refrigerators and freezers arranged in a long line, with food-filled shelving across the way. Pallets stocked with food fill up the space, while the rear also provides area for thrift shop donations and fundraising items to be stored. The extra space and open layout, Morgan noted, means the agency can keep more food on hand and staff will no longer have to be constantly moving things around and can find items quicker.
The extra space will also facilitate classes and other events; staff already are envisioning partnerships with community agencies such as the Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Waterloo Rotary Farmers Market. The large parking lot (compared to the 10 or so spaces at the former location) will accommodate more shoppers and perhaps in the future a drive-thru food distribution site.
Raising money in tough times
The Seneca County House of Concern got its start in 1969 when a group of churchgoers noticed that several young children lacked warm clothing — so they formed a clothes closet. The food pantry and thrift store followed.
In 1971, the group moved to State Street in Seneca Falls, its home for the past 50 years. But the need since that time, especially during Covid-19, has caused the agency to outgrow those quarters.
Of the seven food pantries in Seneca County, “we are by far the largest,” Benson said, adding that during Covid, the House of Concern went from serving 400 families to more than 900. He noted businesses and donors really stepped up with financial support early on in the pandemic, but as Covid has dragged on that has waned somewhat.
“Businesses were exceedingly generous at the beginning of Covid,” he said, “but they are saying now we’re not as in good a shape as we were.”
In June, the board launched a $250,000 fundraising campaign to support the move (the cost of the Locust Street facility); to date about $60,000 has been raised. Benson said the agency used its reserves to make a down payment on the new building, and proceeds from the sale of the Seneca Falls site — it was purchased by another nonprofit and is set to close in several weeks — also will be applied. However, support is still necessary to wipe out the mortgage and be positioned to operate successfully.
“We’ve doubled our space, but we’ve also doubled our expenses in the new building,” Benson said, adding donations and multi-year pledges are still being accepted (see accompanying box on how to donate).
The village of Waterloo has agreed to pursue up to $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to help cover infrastructure costs associated with the building, including things like a new roof, equipment or work necessary to meet code requirements.
“We’re trying to do the best we can with all the inside things they need,” said Waterloo Village Administrator Don Northrup, adding that support of the House of Concern’s move fits into the village’s holistic approach to downtown revitalization and engaging with all of the community’s members. “The House of Concern has a great history and we think that’s important.”
Benson praised village officials for their support, saying “they went to bat immediately to help.”
The pandemic has brought the issue of poverty to the forefront, and Benson said the House of Concern wants to be prepared in the event of another similar challenge. Delivering services from a bigger and better building is a big step toward that goal.
Landis agrees.
“For me, this is personal,” she said. “I needed their help, and I want to make sure they’re here for the future.”