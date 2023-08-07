SENECA FALLS — It’s not a done deal yet.
But if the state Department of Environmental Conservation grants Seneca Meadows Inc. an amended permit to expand its landfill and stay open longer, the town could get a financial bonanza.
That bonanza could amount to $173.6 million from now until 2040.
The terms of a new host community agreement are contained in a memorandum of understanding presented at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting. The terms were not on the advance agenda for the meeting.
Here are the payments SMI would make to the town if the new permit is approved and the new agreement is signed and in effect:
• A one-time payment of $1 million upon execution of the host agreement.
• A one-time payment of $2 million upon SMI’s receipt of all necessary permits needed to construct the valley landfill expansion.
• Payments of $4 per ton for all waste received by SMI for disposal at its Route 4114 facility. That is said to likely mean at least $10 million annually to the town, which is 4.5 times higher than payments contained in the current host agreement.
The MOU lists potential uses of the payments and possible estimated costs for those uses. They include $2.5 million per year for property tax stabilization, $250,000 for air and odor testing an responses, $2.5 million for an athletic complex, $2 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements, $1.5 million for improvements to the water treatment plant and distribution system, $1 million for other capital improvements, $1 million for a contingency budget.
Reserve funds would be set up to ensure the landfill revenue is being used for what it is intended to do.
In exchange for the payments, SMI would agree to take a series of steps to deal with odor monitoring and complaint management, addressing off-site impacts, addressing traffic concerns, residential and municipal solid waste collection and fire protection.
Here are the specifics:
ODOR MONITORING AND COMPLAINT MANAGEMENT: Called a major issue in negotiations over the MOU between the town and SMI, the agreement calls for Seneca Meadows to contract with an independent third-party to establish, monitor and maintain a website and an independent complaint hotline that would be in operation and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the receipt of citizen complaints regarding landfill operations, including, but not limited to, odors, litter, dust, noise, truck traffic, hours of operation and water quality.
SMI will create a web-based odor reporting system that provides the same immediate recording and response dispatching as the third party hot line.
The town will be immediately copied on all complaints sent from the independent third-party contractor to SMI. The town will train and staff employees to respond to complaints.
Resources will be provided by SMI to the town engineer to monitor the implementation of remedial measures. The agreement lists potential remedial actions available to SMI includes reducing the size of the open face, increasing daily and intermediate cover, use of alternative cover systems, increasing the applications of odor neutralizers, installing additional horizontal and/or vertical gas collection lines, modification to gas system pressure, altering hours of operation and other modifications deemed necessary to resolve odor complaints.
In addition, personnel responding to odor complaints, including SMI, town employees and any retained third-party firms, will be trained in the use of the N-Butanol scale as well as the hydrogen sulfide data collection using a Jerome Meter or other approved hydrogen sulfide meter.
Town employees will receive complaints at the same time as SMI and may also respond. SMI will provide the town with a monthly complaint log that includes the results of investigative activities and the final resolution of each complaint.
SMI will provide the person who complained with a copy of the complaint log relating to their complaint as soon as feasible after SMI completes its investigation.
LANDFILL GAS EMISSIONS: SMI agrees to implement semi-annual drone sniffer surveys to assess surface emissions on the footprint of the landfill. The drones will be equipped with methane measuring devices capable of detecting methane at a level below the existing DEC standard for surface standard or 500 part per million. Current surface scanning for methane by a landfill employee will continue.
Based on this collected data, corrective actions will be planned and begun within 10 days to correct any verified violation.
Seneca Meadows will put a minimum of 100 acres of geomembrane caps in place. SMI will provide four permanent ambient air monitoring stations, continuous hydrogen sulfide monitoring, analysis and data collection around the perimeter of the landfill to continuously monitor the concentrations of hydrogen sulfide at the property boundary.
TRAFFIC CONCERNS: SMI commits to ensuring that its commercial customers and vendors avoid transportation routes through downtown Seneca Falls on Fall Street.
RESIDENTIAL TRASH COLLECTION/MUNICIPAL WASTE: SMI will provide the equipment and labor necessary to collect household residential waste from town residents, including the former village, free of charge. It will also handle wastewater treatment plant sludge for free.
No disposal fees will be charged the town for up to 5,000 tons per year, including solid waste generated as a result of town special projects, such as road ditch cleaning, vegetation maintenance, street sweeping and more. The value of these benefit is estimated at $300,000 by eliminating the need for hiring an independent hauler.
FIRE PROTECTION: SMI will provide up to $30,000 a year for the Bridgeport Fire District, which will use these funds to purchase special equipment necessary to be prepared for fire suppression and control at the landfill.
• An estimated $250,000 paid to the town annually for engineering and wastewater treatment services.
• An estimated $173.6 million in payments to the town over the 15-year operating life of the landfill with the approved expansion for the period of 2025 to 2040.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara brought up the new agreement at the end of the meeting. He said it would only go into effect if the DEC grants a permit to SMI to expand.
“The board should review it for the next month and take action to vote on the MOU and HCA terms at the September meeting. The public can see the terms on our website and hard copies are available at the town clerk’s office,” Ferrara said.
Board member Steve Churchill, the board’s lone Democrat, questioned the lack of a Democrat on the negotiating committee. That committee, formed in January, is comprised of Ferrara, board member Kaitlyn Laskoski, town attorney Patrick Morrell, outside legal counsel and consulting engineers from Barton & Loguidice Engineers.
Churchill asked that the entire matter be put off until September and criticized the matter not being on the advance agenda for the public to be aware it was being discussed.
“We are being transparent. The information is available,” Ferrara said.
Churchill then excused himself from the meeting and left.
Details of the MOU were then reviewed by attorney Brody Smith from Bond, Schoeneck & King and engineers from Barton & Loguidice.
“I don’t see the DEC deciding on SMI’s permit application until late 2024. This new agreement will not go in effect until that happens and we can modify it through negotiations. Our main issue was odor control and odor reporting and there’s a lot in there about that,” Ferrara said.
He said it would be his suggestion that the SMI payments be put into reserve accounts for stated purposes.