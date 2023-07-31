CANANDAIGUA — For several years, it was called — derisively — “the birdcage” by local residents, a reference to a long period of time when construction of the Hotel Canandaigua stopped and only steel beams could be seen.
The hotel is now open, and its management team has embraced its old nickname as part of its campaign to be a community-oriented, fun place to stay and hold events with a great view of Canandaigua Lake looking south.
The outdoor snack bar is called “The Birdcage,” complete with paintings of tropical birds and a selfie photo spot where someone sits inside a metal birdcage for a photo.
“We want the hotel to be fun, and by embracing the birdcage name, we are acknowledging what it took to get this place built and open,” Sales Director Paul Walters said. “It’s been well received.”
“The Birdcage” sells wraps, salads, ice cream, and a variety of drinks, with outdoor and bar seating available.
Walters said the first three floors feature 109 hotel rooms, with singles, doubles and suites of varying sizes and configurations. The rooms have a host of modern amenities. The top two floors house 44 fully furnished condominiums that are for sale. Walters said 16 have been sold thus far, and the hotel keeps some for long-term rentals while still marketing those for sale.
The basement area remains under construction.
“When done, it will house a spa, fitness room, and preparation rooms for brides and grooms who will be getting married at the hotel and will have their wedding reception there,” Walters said. “These areas will also be fully equipped with all kinds of fun things.
“We began taking bookings in May and have several weddings and corporate events booked,” Walters continued. “July has been a busy, strong month for us.”
The hotel offers a daily brunch, which is open to the public and guests, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are a pet-friendly hotel, and boaters can use the city docks right out front,” Walters noted.
Outside, there are nicely manicured green spaces, fire pits, chairs, and a place to rent kayaks and paddle boards, both for the public and guests. The Canandaigua Lady lake tour boat is docked nearby; the hotel refers guests to it frequently.
The event rooms or ballrooms are of varying sizes. The largest is 5,580 square feet and can be sectioned into three separate event spaces. Two kitchens are placed strategically to serve the restaurant and the events.
The hotel has a heated outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, with plans for heated walkways, making it available year-round, Walters said.
An event tent covers 4,000 square feet and can hold up to 110 people, with plans for live acoustic music in the works. The hotel will have an enclosed parking garage, which Walters said will be ready in the fall. Art work from the Ontario County Arts Council is on the walls of the ballrooms and is for sale.
The hotel has 125-150 full- and part-time employees, depending on the season. Employees have access to free meals in a separate dining area.
Rosie, a robot that quietly cleans the hallways overnight, is one of those “employees.”
During a recent tour of the hotel — it is part of the Hilton Tapestry chain — Walters said not only do officials want to attract visitors and tourists, but local residents as well.
“We want to be part of the community as well as a great place for visitors to stay and enjoy the area,” Walters said.
City Manager John Goodwin acknowledged the challenges in bringing the hotel project to reality, but said it ls exciting to see it open and be part of a vision to boost the city’s tourism economy by adding another destination for year-round conferences and evens that will bring people into the city, the downtown, and other local attractions.