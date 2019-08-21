CANANDAIGUA — The venerable Inn on the Lake has vanished from the landscape as part of the redevelopment of the shoreline site on Canandaigua Lake.
Rising in its place will be a new hotel offering a variety of high-end amenities, along with a new name, The Lakehouse on Canandaigua.
Details about the hotel and the re-branding were announced Tuesday afternoon at New York Kitchen by Bill Caleo and Doug Bennett, cousins, best friends and third-generation members of the Sands family, which owns the hotel.
Caleo and Bennett are leading the redevelopment on the former site of the Inn on the Lake, which was demolished to make way for the boutique-style hotel and events center.
The 100,000-plus-square-foot facility, projected to open next summer, will feature 125 guest rooms, a timber-frame events bar, pool, year-round hot tub, a spa and wellness center.
And unlike its predecessor, Lakehouse on Canandaigua will have direct access to the lake with a new seawall and boardwalk, offering a paddleboard and kayak launch for guests.
The project was a “dream of my grandfather, (the late) Marvin Sands,” said Caleo. “We’ve taken this vision, expanded it and updated it for our times.”
Canandaigua Lake, said Caleo, was “the best backyard I ever could ask for.”
Food and beverage offerings — in conjunction with New York Kitchen — include a new signature restaurant and what is being called a “re-imagined” Sand Bar, the popular lakeside venue that will be the first offering to open at the site.
The goal, said Bennett, is to “create a hotel that will bring the world to Canandaigua” and to “create a feeling of home.”
The venue will be able to host events from 50 to 500 people, and its construction has created more than 350 design, planning and construction jobs, they said. The hotel will employ 32 full-time workers.
Caleo noted that the hotel project has sustainability at its core, with the facility to be heated and cooled by geothermal power, with limited use of plastic at the hotel and event spaces.
Bennett said they don’t have a specific summer date for the hotel’s opening, but that construction is on schedule.
As for the competition being built up Lakeshore Boulevard — Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort — Bennett and Caleo think there’s plenty of business for all.
“We think there’s an unmet demand for this type of thing,” Caleo said.
Unlike the Inn on the Lake, the Lakehouse on Canandaigua has its focus squarely on the water. To illustrate, Inn on the Lake had 32 rooms with lake views. With the Lakehouse, 70 percent will enjoy that amenity, and 80 percent will have a patio.
“It’s your own little lakehouse. It’s your own lake experience,” said Caleo.
Caleo and Bennett are part of The Brooklyn Home Company, a third-generation Sands family company that focuses mostly on small-scale residential projects.
“We’ve never done a hotel like this before,” said Caleo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.