CANANDAIGUA — After two prior housing developments failed to materialize, a third proposal for new housing in the northeast part of this Ontario County city will come before City Council’s Planning Committee tonight.
Chrisanntha Inc. of Gorham has submitted a proposal for the quadrant between Stewart Place, Kennedy Street, and North Road for 132 attached homes to be offered for sale. If the committee agrees that a Planned Unit Development is needed, a certain process would be followed.
First, Chrisanntha officials would submit a formal sketch plan that would include lot and road layout, examples of the architecture of the homes, and a preliminary park design. Then, City Council would schedule a special PUD meeting, including an initial public hearing on the proposal. Referral of the plans would be made to the city Planning Commission and the Ontario County Planning Board for review.
Within 60 days of the submission, Council would make a decision on the sketch plan. If approved, that would result in the rezoning of that area to a PUD zone. The project would then move forward to the Planning Commission for subdivision and reviews of the site plan and architecture. A second public hearing would be conducted by the planning commission when more project details are available.
The first proposal for housing in that area was made in 2005. Approval was given for subdividing 18 acres of land for construction of 666 homes, configured on 55-foot-wide lots as attached single-family homes similar to what now existing on Stewart Place. The project fizzled before it began, and the land was ultimately sold to developer Chris Iversen.
In 2021, Chrisanntha Inc. submitted a plan for 72 units on 30 acres, proposing detached homes and a dedicated city park. Iversen withdrew that plan after initial Council review, but has now submitted an updated proposal of two- and four-units of housing.
Today’s Planning Committee is at 6 p.m. in the Hurley Building at 205 Saltonstall St. Those who can’t attend can watch it on Zoom or at https://fingerlakestv.org/live.