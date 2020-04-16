SENECA FALLS — The prospective new owner of the historic Huntington Building has applied for tax breaks and exemptions from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester announced in December it had reached agreement with property owner Peter Koch to buy the 1870s-era building at 201 Fall St., with plans to convert it to 55 housing units.
The IDA voted 8-0 March 26 to accept the application and schedule a public hearing once the town completes the State Environmental Quality Review process and the IDA does a cost-benefit analysis. A final vote on an incentive package could take place this spring.
Home Leasing is seeking a PILOT agreement and exemptions from the mortgage-recording fee and sales taxes.
Adam Driscoll of Home Leasing spoke to the IDA Board of Directors during the live-streamed meeting.
“We take pride in being a good neighbor in communities where we build,” Driscoll said. “We have our own construction team. We oversee all our projects and will form a project management team.”
“We are excited about this project. We plan to designate 25 of the 55 units for veterans. We will plan neighborhood meetings to explain our plans. The units will be handicapped-accessible and open to the public. We see it as a great space and expect to have five full-time and two part-time employees in the building.”
Driscoll told the IDA board it is important to have a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement due to the high cost of renovating the old brick structure and still meeting state Historic Preservation Office requirements. The building began life in 1870 as the National Yeast Co.
The company plans to construct a fourth-story mansard to the building, Driscoll explained, a move that will add eight more apartments. He said plans also call for adding two floors to the south side of the building, and a PILOT must be in place to allow the company to apply for historic tax credits.
The Seneca Falls Development Corp. has applied for possible funding assistance through the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded the town in 2019.
The building also housed the Iroquois Motor Co. and another business before becoming an automobile dealership. Koch opened a Chrysler dealership there after buying the property from Fred Huntington in the 1980s. Koch sold the dealership, and leased the building, to Finger Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram until that group moved into a new facility on Route 414 in Tyre in 2018.
Controversy erupted last year when Koch sought approval from the town to demolish the building prior to selling it to Circle K, an Ohio-based convenience store and gas station chain. However, Home Leasing showed interest, and the two parties eventually worked out an agreement.