KEUKA PARK — Keuka College sophomore Shaelyn Diamond is a high-honors student, yet her grade in Bio 203 last fall did not reflect that.
“I went to study group sessions,” the Occupational Therapy major recalled. “I studied individually with my friends, I asked the professor to set up individual office hours with me one-on-one, I recorded the lectures so I could listen to them afterward. I physically did as much as I could.”
As any student will tell you, sometimes a class just doesn’t click.
“I got a poor grade,” Diamond said. “A very, very poor grade.”
It was a problem. Diamond needed that Bio 203 course as a prerequisite for higher-level classes — but it wouldn’t be offered again at Keuka until this fall.
Enter a new partnership between the college and an online course-sharing platform.
Keuka has joined forces with Acadeum, enabling students to retake a class more quickly. Through Acadeum, Keuka students have access to courses delivered online by institutions from across the country.
‘An academic springboard’
“Students can have trouble in a course for all kinds of reasons,” Keuka Interim Associate Provost Anne Weed noted. “Our ability to offer them support to rebuild their GPA and to get themselves back on track is essential. Acadeum is an academic springboard — it springs students forward after a tough semester.”
Semesters don’t get much tougher than they did for Shaelyn’s classmate, Theresa Shirtz. A death in her immediate family required time at home and upended her priorities. When she sat down with her professor at the end of the fall semester to weigh options, retaking Bio 203 via Acadeum was an easy call.
Signing up for the online course wasn’t any tougher.
“Registering was actually pretty easy,” says Shirtz, also an Occupational Therapy major. “I emailed my academic advisor about how to go about it and we emailed the Registrar and Financial Aid and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to sign up for this course.’”
Adding the class not only was easy, but affordable. The cost to students for a course through Acadeum is the same per-credit cost as any online Keuka course, or $475 per credit hour.
“That helps make billing and financial aid a seamless experience for students,” noted Brad Fauster, Keuka Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.
The Registrar and Financial Aid offices completed the process, registering Shirtz, Diamond and five other Keuka students for the Bio 203 course offered by Colorado State University-Global.
“I was thrilled to see colleges like Colorado State University and the University of Massachusetts participate,” Weed said. “It’s reassuring to see such high-powered, well-respected institutions offering these courses.”
Consistent improvement
The course began the week after Keuka’s fall semester ended and continued two weeks into the current semester. However, as long as students maintained a passing grade, they were able to enroll in and begin Bio 204, for which Bio 203 is a prerequisite.
“I was happy because that meant I could continue my education and not worry that I won’t be able to graduate on time,” Diamond said.
The Acadeum courses are reviewed and approved by Keuka. That means students not only get credit for the course, but, unlike with traditional transfer courses, they also have the grade applied to their GPA.
That made a huge difference for Diamond and Shirtz, both of whom aced the course and significantly boosted their GPAs. In fact, five of the seven students earned at least a B-, boosting every one of their GPAs. The final two students also passed the course.
Those grades were hard-earned, as the classwork is robust, students agreed.
There are due dates you have to meet — every Thursday at midnight you had to complete your discussion post; every Sunday at midnight you had to complete your paper and quizzes,” Diamond explained. “But you can go at your own pace.”
The four-credit class even included a lab component.
“For the lab portion we had to purchase a dissection kit,” Shirtz said. “We got a sheep brain and a cow eye and then we do the dissections at home.”
That was not exactly the kind of homework her family was used to seeing her do, Shirtz said.
“They were like, ‘You stay in this room — stay in there, keep that in there,’” Shirtz said. “We’ll stay in here.”
Keeping students connected
Fauster says the Acadeum courses are exactly the type of wrap-around support and academic offerings students need as they strive to earn diplomas amid the demands and distractions of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re confident that using Acadeum courses will help keep students connected to Keuka College as they maintain progress toward their degree,” he said. “We look forward to supplementing our summer term with Acadeum offerings to give students more options to catch up or to get ahead.”
It’s an option Shirtz would recommend to fellow students.
“If this course is available,” she said, “I would definitely say to take it because it’s a great help.”
Diamond likewise stressed the word “help” when describing the class.
“I enjoyed this experience,” she says, “because it really helped me to make my knowledge and foundation stronger so I can go on in my journey of learning.”