CANANDAIGUA — City property owners may soon be required to replace lead water service lines as a safety measure.
City Council voted June 1 to introduce a new ordinance requiring mandatory inspection and replacement of lead water service lines whenever a property is sold, at the owner’s expense. The ordinance will be subject to a public hearing, and a possible vote on adoption, July 13.
City officials say there are an estimated 250 privately owned properties serviced by lead service lines or galvanized steel service lines and an estimated 3,400 properties within the city water system. The 1986 Safe Drinking Water Act Lead Ban requires the use of lead-free pipes, solder and flux in the installation or repair of any public water system or any plumbing in a residential or non-residential facility that provides water for human consumption.
“The city has determined that the provision of clean, lead-free drinking water to its residents is beneficial to the city as a whole and beneficial to any private landowner and the city has a strong interest in eliminating privately-owned lead service lines or galvanized service lines requiring replacement,” the ordinance states.
The ordinance would require placement of lead or galvanized water service lines at the owner’s expense prior to the transfer of those premises to a new buyer and or certify that lead service lines do not exist, have already been replaced or will be replaced when premises are inspected and lead or galvanized service lines are discovered to be present.
In other action at the June 1 meeting:
• Council contracted for Water Resource Recovery Facility (wastewater) resiliency upgrades with Larsen Design Group of Corning for $42,000.
• A contract for lining of water main pipes was awarded to Spray In Place Solutions LLC of Bohemia for $669,259.
• A contract for reconstruction of Coach Street, from South Main to Bemis streets, was awarded to Capitol Consulting Architecture and Engineering of Syracuse for $17,800.