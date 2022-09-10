PENN YAN — For close to a month, Yates County residents were lamenting the demise of their weekly newspaper, The Chronicle-Express, a publication that was founded nearly 200 years ago.
Today, an old paper has been given new life — and likely will mark its bicentennial in two years.
Earlier this week, New Jersey-based CherryRoad Media bought the paper from Gannett Co. Gannett, which merged with GateHouse Media in 2019, announced last month it was ceasing publication of the Chronicle as of Sept. 14.
At the time, Michael Kilian, Gannett’s New York state editor, said shuttering The Chronicle-Express stemmed from the continued impact of digital transformation on media companies and news outlets.
“This is not an easy decision,” said Kilian, also executive editor of the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester. “It is always a sad day when a news publication shuts down, particularly one with the rich history and decades of commitment of The Chronicle-Express.”
The decision was widely criticized by subscribers and local officials, both current and former. Among them was Taylor Fitch, a former chairman of the county Legislature who wrote a biting letter to the editor that appeared in the Chronicle shortly after the announcement.
Reached by email earlier this week, Fitch said he and others are grateful a new company will keep the paper going.
“I am so thankful that someone has stepped up,” he said.
Jeremy Gulban, chief executive officer of CherryRoad Technologies — they are the parent company of CherryRoad Media — said the Chronicle will be the company’s first New York paper. It owns more than 60 weekly papers in numerous states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Many were purchased from Gannett.
“We look at more rural areas,” Gulban said, adding that CherryRoad also has the rights to restart two papers in the Southern Tier, the Steuben Courier Advocate in Bath and the Wellsville Daily Reporter. “When we heard about The Chronicle-Express closing and others ... we worked something out to keep these papers going.”
Gulban said a longtime staff writer for the Chronicle, John Christensen, will retain his job.
“Hopefully, we are going to make the paper better and John is going to be running the show,” Gulban said. “We will defer to him on what the community needs. We are very much dedicated to the print edition.”
Gulban said the sale of the Chronicle came together over the last couple of weeks, and he plans on visiting the area soon.
“I will be involved a little bit, but by and large we want John to do his thing and we will support him,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming up here ... and will be talking to John about what he needs from a staff perspective and ideas.”
The Chronicle-Express dates to 1824, when it was the Yates County Chronicle. Its prosperity was reflected in the construction of one of Penn Yan’s largest business blocks, the Chronicle Building, which still stands at the corner of Main and Water streets, although the paper’s offices moved to another spot on Main Street decades ago.
Other area papers — the Gorham New Age in 1902 and the Rushville Chronicle in 1905 — consolidated with the Chronicle.
The current hyphenated name, The Chronicle-Express, was the result of the 1926 consolidation with The Penn Yan Express, a smaller paper established in 1866 in the aftermath of the Civil War.