LYONS — From strictly a business vantage point, this might not be one of Brian Manktelow’s best real estate investments.
The state assemblyman and former Lyons town supervisor bought the former Lyons Community Center at 41 Broad St. about a decade ago for $150,000. His hope was to find a new use for the historic facility and to help the organization’s finances, which were challenged after constructing a new facility on Manhattan Street.
“I knew that (purchase) money would go to the new community center,” he said.
Manktelow sank $250,000 into the old building, including new windows and new roof for the gymnasium portion of the facility, while stripping to the skeleton the other half of the old community center: the former home of Myron Taylor, an industrialist and later diplomat in the FDR administration.
And Manktelow did find a buyer: the Wayne County Action Program, which paid $150,000 for the property. Not exactly a great return on investment, but Manktelow said seeing the historic building, which closed about 15 years ago, have a new use with an organization he has great respect for is all the ROI he needs.
“I just think it’s a great facility for them,” said Manktelow, a former member of Wayne CAP’s Board of Directors.
The human service agency, which administers programs ranging from Head Start to the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program to weatherization assistance, is moving its headquarters for the second time in two years after filling a renovated building on nearby Church Street that once housed some county offices.
Ryan Robbins, who heads the agency’s weatherization program, is overseeing the project. He said the agency is spending $450,000 for renovations in the project’s first phase, which is converting the former gymnasium into offices.
The second phase — renovating the former home, which connects to the small gym — will happen within five years and will bring over additional Wayne CAP programs, said Robbins.
Gorham-Based Chrisanntha Construction Corp. is the general contractor, with Clyde’s Patrick Crowe, vice president of the company, leading the project.
“We at Chrisanntha are proud to be involved with projects that have historical significance that capture and preserve the past, so future generations can appreciate the ideas and sacrifices of the time that were made to enrich the lives of the communities,” said Crowe.
“Pat had a really great vision of what it was going to look like,” said Robbins.
Robbins said Wayne CAP was quickly growing out of its offices at 30 Church St. and looked at a number of new spots, ultimately opting for the former community center at the suggestion of Lyons Main Street Program Executive Director Joan Delaro.
“It was really important to us to find a way to better the community,” said Robbins. “Preserving Lyons’ heritage and Wayne County’s heritage was very important to us.”
He said it would have been easier and cheaper to construct a new facility, but that Wayne CAP’s charge is to build the community.
“It was worth the extra effort to be in the downtown area,” Robbins said.
Crowe noted that Chrisanntha has helped restore many historic buildings, including the nearby Ohmann Theater on William Street. Chrisanntha currently is working on the Dove Block restoration in Geneva.
The goal with the Wayne CAP project is to modernize the building but retain as many historic elements as possible, Crowe explained.
Robbins is hoping to move in the agency’s workers by the end of October.
Manktelow said he has not had a chance to see the renovation work, but hopes to drop by soon.
“I’m kind of anxious to see it,” he said. “I just think it’s a perfect place for their headquarters.”
As for Wayne CAP’s current digs, there is a positive development on a future tenant. Wayne County Administrator Rick House said the county is considering renting the building to house the District Attorney’s Office, as the state Division of Criminal Justice is hoping to find more space in the Hall of Justice where the DA’s office currently resides.
If the county did rent the space, it would be a curious twist, House acknowledged.
That building, often called the Arseneau House for the doctor who lived and practiced there, was a county-owned building for many years until being vacated years ago. With significant repairs needed, it was nearly torn down in 2016 by the county to make way for more parking for the Hall of Justice. A public outcry forced the county to reconsider its plan to demolish the building. It was subsequently purchased at auction by Ernie and Andi Evangelist of Lyons, who renovated it and then rented it to Wayne CAP.