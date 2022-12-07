BARRINGTON — Part of The Windmill Farm & Craft Market will have a new look when the venerable Yates County tourist attraction opens for its 36th season in April.
Steve Wilson, the Windmill’s operations manager, said a third of the street of shop buildings on the northwest corner of the property have been demolished and will be replaced with a new, fully accessible building.
“There are a lot of reasons to put in this new building, including handicapped accessibility,” Wilson said. “There is also the aesthetic aspect. The area we are replacing is getting a bit tired and the buildings are pretty much at the end of their life cycle. It’s time for a change.”
Those buildings — smaller, separate structures that were connected by a roofline — were taken down in late November just before the market closed for the season. The new building will be a 5,000-square-foot contiguous structure, although there will be walls to separate the vendors. Wilson said construction footers will be installed and the foundation poured soon. Construction and framing will begin after that.
Wilson said area contractors will be used.
“We have created a replica of an old-time city streetscape with 12 units. The rendering is reflective of the storefronts,” he said, adding that the area will include a boardwalk. “This will have one general look instead of several individual storefronts.”
Wilson said the new storefronts will be ready in time for the Windmill’s 2023 season at the end of April. He added that an expansion announcement should be coming over the next several weeks.
“We are always trying to plan for growth at the Windmill. I believe we are stronger and more vibrant than ever,” he said. “I always tell people you can find almost anything you need at the Windmill — a new kitchen, custom piece of furniture, clothing, jewelry, great food. We have it all.”