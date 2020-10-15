GENEVA –– The Geneva Economic Development Center (GEDC) on North Genesee Street will soon be managed by a new company.
The Board of Directors of the Geneva Industrial Development Agency (IDA) voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve a management contract for the GEDC with Metro Collective Group of Rochester, the current manager of the Port 100 facility at Castle and Genesee Streets downtown.
The vote followed an executive session to discuss the current management services provided by Massa Construction Co. of Geneva and the three proposals received. Massa’s contract expires Oct. 31.
“The IDA changed their GEDC management renewal process to a ‘request for proposal’ model when contracts are coming to an end. This provides the opportunity for the IDA to solicit innovative approaches from multiple management companies,’’ said Sage Gerling, city manager.
“This approach did result in several strong proposals for the IDA to consider and an ultimate decision to switch management firms,’’ she added.
The IDA issued a Request For Proposals for managing the GEDC, the former American Can Co., which serves as a business incubator under the auspices of the IDA.
Three proposals were received. They were from Massa, Mancuso Management of Batavia, a former manager of the GEDC, and Metro Collective.
City Manager Sage Gerling said details of the contract with Metro are being worked out by IDA attorney Paul Bleakley.
Voting for the new contract were chairman Frank Cecere and members Lowell Dewey, Rick Bley, Teresa Angelo, Ann Nenneau, R.J. Passalacqua and Carole Brown.
The board also noted that Angelo’s term has expired and she can no longer serve because of term limits. She has agreed to serve until a replacement is named.
The city will solicit candidates for her seat.