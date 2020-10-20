PENN YAN — This Yates County village has a couple of old murals but could be getting some new ones in the near future.
At last week’s Legislature meeting, Brian Zerges from the county’s Tourism Advisory Council briefed the board on applications for funding from the council. Those allocations are funded from the county’s occupancy tax.
“This is about putting heads on beds,” said Zerges, owner of Finger Lakes Premier Properties, which has an office in Penn Yan. “There has been a lot of discussion on the applications.”
Zerges said one idea is having Garcés Design of Penn Yan do several murals in Penn Yan and the county. The creative design studio is owned by Paulina Garcés Reid, who has done work for local businesses.
“Murals are common in some communities and make for good photo ops, both for residents and tourists,” Zerges said.
While no buildings have been identified yet, Zerges said the side of the Milo town office on Main Street in Penn Yan is a possibility. The murals would have to be approved by the building owner.
Zerges said a local committee will be formed to identify spots. Murals could include local lakes and farms.
“This should be a community decision,” he said
Legislator Dan Banach said there are two old murals in Penn Yan, one on the side of the Wagner Restaurant on East Elm Street and another in the small village park off Main Street. The latter, however, is mostly covered in ivy and foliage.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Banach said.
The Legislature likely will vote on the funding allocations next month.
In other business:
• YATES TRANSIT — The Legislature got an update on Yates Transit Service from Lisa Minns of Mozaic, formerly Arc of Yates. The service uses Mozaic’s transportation fleet for routes that include Penn Yan, Dundee, Dresden, Rushville, Naples, and Geneva.
Not surprisingly, Minns said COVID-19 is affecting ridership and Mozaic clients have not been riding the buses since the early days of the pandemic.
“Ridership is down considerably,” Minns said. “We didn’t generate enough revenue to pay for driver salaries.”
As a result, Mozaic has suspended several routes and received Paycheck Protection Plan funding to meet payroll. Minns said some of the routes may resume, and people can learn more at yatestransitservice.com.
• RAISING FLAGS — In what Chairman Doug Paddock called a “bold statement by this Legislature,” the board voted unanimously to raise flags on county property to full mast, effective immediately.
To honor those who died of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-mast and continued that directive in July. The governor has not mentioned it since then.
According to the resolution passed by the Legislature, a reasonable time for mourning COVID-19 deaths has passed. Paddock led a moment of silence for coronavirus victims before the vote.
• REAPPOINTMENT — The Legislature unanimously reappointed Bob Brechko as the county’s Democratic commissioner of elections. His new term starts Jan. 1, 2012 and runs until Dec. 31, 2022.