GENEVA — Even organizations dedicated to history need to jazz things up every once in awhile.
As of today, the Geneva Historical Society is changing its name to Historic Geneva, featuring a new logo and website.
Anne Dealy, director of education and public information for the organization, said its board of trustees voted to adopt the name change while developing a communications plan.
Geneva Historical Society will remain the group’s legal name, said Executive Director Kerry Lippincott.
The name change is part of a multi-year process to rebrand and restructure the organization’s membership program, noting that many other historical societies have done the same.
Lippincott explained that in their early history, historical societies often were started as heritage clubs by elite members of communities and later evolved into community-based organizations. However, they retained a reputation for exclusion, she explained.
This is not the case with Historic Geneva, Lippincott said.
“We tell Geneva’s stories,” she said. “This is not changing. Historic Geneva is filled with stories. Changing our name reflects our interest in including all people of Geneva. People have often thought that our museums and programs were only open to historical society members, which has never been the case. Geneva’s population is trending younger and more diverse, and we want to reach out and be welcoming to younger visitors and new members of the community. The change in name and branding will help emphasize this.”
Lippincott said Geneva’s past and present “are filled with rich and diverse stories” — from architecture, innovation, industry, and transportation to music and immigration.
Each story connects people to Geneva’s past as a way to engage them in the present and look to the future, said Lippincott. The new tagline, “Our Past Can Change Your Future,” reflects this, she said.
Historic Geneva includes the Geneva History Museum, Rose Hill Mansion and Johnston House, and online at historicgeneva.org. It can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For more information about the rebranding, call Historic Geneva at (315) 789-5151. Historic Geneva’s offices and the Geneva History Museum are at 543 S. Main St. Summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.