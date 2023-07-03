GENEVA — The renamed and long-running parade that happens the second Saturday each July in this Ontario County city will travel a new route this year.
The Geneva Firefighters Parade is scheduled for this Saturday. It starts at 7 p.m.
The route has been changed to help increase foot traffic at the Summer Time Festival hosted by St. Francis-St. Stephen School at the Geneva Recreation Complex. The two-day festival is Friday and Saturday.
Parade Chairman Don Wheeler said the decision to alter the route was made to accommodate the event that benefits the K-8 religious school and its parish. The hope this year is the new route will encourage parade goers to check out the festival at the parade’s conclusion.
The parade, which has been held for more than a half-century, will feature firefighters and apparatus from the Geneva department, as well as members of dozens of surrounding fire departments and their trucks. There will be antique vehicles, bands, and other groups and organizations from the area.
This year, the firefighters parade will be starting and ending at the Geneva Recreational Complex on Exchange Street, where the school’s festival is being held.
From the complex, the parade will travel north on Exchange Street, turn left onto Castle Street and continued to Main Street before turning left again. The parade will match to Seneca Street, turn left, continue to Scott Lafaro Drive, turn right and head back to the recreation complex.
Anyone participating in the parade should arrive by way of Routes 5&20 no later than 6 p.m. The lineup will happen on South Exchange Street, Elizabeth Blackwell Street, and Connector Street.
Once the parade is over, all the bands who participated will end it with a “Battle of the Bands” at the Summer Time Festival sight. Five to six bands will perform different songs.
After the parade, awards are given to the various fire companies, such as best appearing, furthest traveled, best apparatus, and best band.