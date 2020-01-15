NEWARK — The newest member of the Newark Police Department is quite familiar with the area.
Ethan Derr, a 2010 Newark High School graduate, was hired recently as a patrol officer.
He began his law enforcement career with the Wayne County sheriff’s office in 2018. Newark PD Chief Mark Thoms said Derr understands community service and local policing.
“Ethan demonstrated his ability to reach out to others while working with the sheriff’s office, and he will bring that commitment and devotion to his hometown of Newark,” Thoms said.
“The village, when possible, hires Newark people. It is always nice when we can hire a Newark graduate who knows the village and its residents,” added Trustee Stuart Blodgett, the village board’s police commissioner. “Ethan has said working for the Newark Police Department has been his goal ever since he got into law enforcement. So it is a win/win for all — Ethan, the Newark Police Department, and village of Newark residents.”
Derr and his wife, Jessica, live in Macedon with their daughter Rachael.
“We are thrilled to have a qualified individual such as Ethan join our team,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “Having grown up in Newark, his familiarity with the community will be a great asset.”
After high school, Derr enlisted in the Marine Corps and served four years as an honor guard in Washington, D.C.