GENEVA — Chuck Hinkle of Rochester has opened his second Laundry Depot in the Town & Country Plaza on Hamilton Street.
Hinkle bought the long-time T&C Laundromat from owner Paul Morrin in October. He closed it, completely gutted the interior, installed new washers and dryers and reopened it as the Geneva Laundry Depot on Dec. 16.
Hinkle bought a laundromat on Virginia Street in the village of Waterloo in 2016, renovated the equipment there and reopened it as Waterloo Laundry Depot.
“The plaza laundromat is some 3,600 square feet in size, about twice the size of my Waterloo laundry depot,” Hinkle said. “I shut it down and basically gutted the inside and reopened it with new washing machines, new dryers, a new customer lounge area with new vending machines, free WiFi, washing and folding service and a new cashless payment system.”
Hinkle said he spent about $350,000 on the new facility, yet reduced the cost to consumers who bring their laundry there for washing, drying and folding from $1.75 to $1.25 per pound and held the price on do-it-yourself laundry services.
Hinkle leases the space for the plaza owners. He said it needed a “loving touch, some TLC” before he could reopen.
“In the process of renovation, I found four gas leaks, water pipe leaks and a need for electrical upgrades, plus new dryer venting. I fixed all that. I put in a new floor and have relocated the washers and dryer on one side with the customer lounge on the other side.”
Geneva Laundry Depot is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The business has four employees. “The response has been encouraging,” Hinkle said.