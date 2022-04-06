FARMINGTON — For more than 30 years, the Fresh-Ayr Farm Market was a popular mainstay at the corner of Route 96 and County Road 28 in this Ontario County town.
The business is now under new ownership, and it has a new name: Serendipity Acres. One of those new owners hopes to be there for decades to come.
“This market has been part of the community for 32 years. It’s well known to many,” Nathan Boor said. “We knew it was for sale and thought it might be a nice opportunity for us.”
Boor and his business partner, Conor Trippe, bought the market last year from longtime owner Kris Gray. Their business model will be somewhat the same: selling greenhouse-raised plants and flowers. However, they have added a custom butcher shop with locally sourced meats.
“We want to keep the focus on community, environment and agriculture,” Boor said. “It was a seasonal business for the previous owners, but we are making it year-round.”
Serendipity Acres is a merging of two previous businesses, Boor’s Orchard Hill Farm in Shortsville and Trippe’s Silver Linings Farm in Farmington. Both specialized in selling produce, eggs, poultry, pork, and more.
“They were running a similar farm operation to what we had going on,” Boor said. “We decided to join forces rather than compete against each other.”
“I was trying to get a butcher date for our pigs, but I couldn’t find any. I called Nate and asked out of curiosity if he found any, but no luck,” Trippe added. “Shortly after that phone call, I asked if he’d want to build a butcher shop together in passing, and the idea just stuck.”
Also working at Serendipity Acres will be Boor’s wife, Cierra, and Trippe’s girlfriend, D’lena Magistrado; the latter will lead the greenhouse operation.
There was a soft opening last weekend, with an official opening set for April 15 and a grand opening scheduled for May 1.
With the slogan “Know Where Your Food Comes From,” the biggest addition will be the meat market in the current storefront. While pork is their specialty, Boor and Trippe plan to sell pasture-raised chicken, beef, and lamb, and the business will process venison during deer season.