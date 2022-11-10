GENEVA — After canceling the 2021 race due to Covid-19 and having a scaled-down version earlier this year, a full field is expected for next year’s Seneca7 relay race.
The 2023 event also will be the first to include the input of new co-director and race owner Ian Golden, owner of Red Newt Racing.
“In recent years we have been looking to transition this enterprise to someone who would keep the race going in perpetuity, someone who would stay true to its core principles while adding improvements of their own,” said Jackie Augustine, race co-director with Jeff Henderson. “Ian fits that description to a tee.”
Augustine said Golden, an Ithaca resident, will work with her and Henderson to keep many things about the race the same while adding his own personality to the event in time.
“I’m excited about what the future holds for the Seneca7,” said Golden, who directs running events in the region and has participated in the race in past years. “This is an event known for bringing out local volunteer participation, for working with local charity partners. I look forward to getting to know the local community even more in the years to come.”
The event, a 77.7-mile relay race with seven-member teams running the circumference of Seneca Lake, has a long history of quickly filling to capacity — including selling out in 2020 after just three minutes of registration time.
Registration for the 12th edition of the race, which is next April 23, is filled to capacity after 330 teams signed up Oct. 31. Charity slot teams that include a higher entry fee, with the proceeds donated to local non-profit partners, will be added in the weeks to come.
“The Seneca7 is a relay race, and our passing the proverbial baton to Ian for the next leg of this event doesn’t mean we’ve left the team,” said Augustine, noting she and Henderson plan to remain with the event to ensure the transition goes smoothly. “Jeff and I have guided this race from a student project to a nationally recognized event, and none of that could have happened without the support of this community year after year. That’s why, as we began to look for a new owner, we wanted it to be someone from the Finger Lakes — someone who knows the region and is familiar with the community already. Ian Golden is an excellent fit for this role.”