WATERLOO — The New York State Tourism Industry Association and Airbnb have launched a new partnership to promote travel and tourism within Seneca County, focusing on local attractions, unique stays, and experiences.
The partnership is part of the NYSTIA’s “Roam The Empire” campaign.
The social media and email campaign will target potential travelers, and a landing page features an accurate list of nearby stays, experiences and local businesses to help people plan their future trips to Seneca County.
Airbnb has signed voluntary tax-collection agreements with 34 of the state’s 62 counties, including Seneca County, for room occupancy. The county received more than $76,000 in remitted bed-tax revenue from Airbnb in 2019.
“Airbnb has helped Seneca County realize significant tourism growth by making its communities more accessible from the diverse accommodations that allow our guests to enjoy a truly authentic Finger Lakes experience,” said Jeff Shipley, president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.