GENEVA — Officials at St. Francis-St. Stephen's School didn't have to go far to find their new principal.
Lorraine Williams of Dundee has been working at the Elmwood Avenue Catholic school the past four years, on assignment from the Geneva City School District to assist special needs students.
Williams was officially appointed Aug. 16 to succeed Mary Mantelli of Seneca Falls, who left after four years to teach English in the Ithaca City School District.
The Rev. Thomas Mull, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Geneva, sponsor of the K-8 school, said Williams has a doctoral degree in education and is familiar to many in the school community.
"We're very happy to have her be principal. It's a blessing she was available when we needed a principal. Many of us know her," Mull said.
Williams was an employee of the Geneva school district as a special education teacher, assigned to St. Francis-St. Stephen's to assist students with special needs.
"In addition to her official duties, she was often volunteering and helping out. She volunteered to be the eighth grade homeroom teacher the past two years and helped plan many class activities and worked on curriculum," Mull said.
When Mantelli made it known she was leaving, Mull said Williams expressed an interest and was interviewed.
"We liked what we heard. She seems be very interested in the children and knows many of our families. We offered the the job and she took it," he said.
She was approved by the Diocese of Rochester, including Bishop Salvatore Matano.
"I applied for the principal job in 2014 and didn't get it. But I did get hired as a special ed teacher by Geneva and ironically, they sent me to St. Francis-St. Stephen's for the next four years," Williams said. "I fell in love with the kids, the families, the other teachers. It became part of my life. So when the job opened up again, I saw it as a great opportunity and applied."
She said she volunteered many hours filling in gaps in the classroom and where there was a need, including an after-school homework club.
"I look forward to the new school year," she said.
She established the Rose Academy on the second floor of the former Border City School in Waterloo in 2013, a private school for special education children. She then worked as a special ed teacher at Hillside Children's Center in Varick and then the Geneva school district.
Williams graduated from East Rochester High School and earned an undergraduate degree in science from Keuka College. She earned a masters degree in science and childhood education from Keuka and her doctoral degree from Capella University in educational leadership and higher education.
