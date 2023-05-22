CANANDAIGUA — New property assessments in the town likely will result in a drop in tax rates. That is according to Supervisor Jared Simpson.
In a message from Simpson and the Town Board, the financial impact of the 2023 assessments will cause the 2024 tax rate to drop from $1.06 per $1,000 of assessed value to between 65 and 75 cents.
Town officials also note the new assessments will contribute to a decline in the Canandaigua city school district tax rate this fall, from $19.86 to $14.05 per $1,000.
“Our assessors have been working seven days a week during the informal review process to make sure as many residents as possible can be heard,” Simpson said.
He said those who were not able to meet informally with an assessor still have time to make their case. These sessions have been scheduled for that purpose:
• Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Assessors will be available for brief, walk-in informal review appointments. And, from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, the town Board of Assessment Review will be available for limited, walk-in appointments.
• On May 30, and June 6 and 13, the review board will be available for meetings by appointment only.
“We encourage anyone who was not able to have an informal review to take advantage of one of these options,” Simpson said.
If a property owner wants a formal meeting with the review board to discuss their assessment, they need to fill out an RP-524 form and return it to the Town Hall on or before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Once that form is submitted, town staff will call to set up a day and time for a meeting.
Simpson said anyone needing help accessing or filling out the form can call him at 585-749-7527 for help.