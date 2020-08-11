WATERLOO — Chuck Balch grew up in this Seneca County community, joining the Army Reserves in 1993 and eventually being deployed to Iraq in 2004 for Operation Desert Storm.
While serving there he suffered serious leg and thigh injuries when a rocket exploded four feet away from him while he was in a bunker. He recovered after surgery and eventually received a Purple Heart Award, given to those who died or are wounded in combat while serving in the Armed Forces.
Balch spoke of his experiences at the Aug. 8 unveiling of a new Purple Heart Monument in Waterloo’s LaFayette Park. His name is one of 70 inscribed on the monument, with room for many more.
“My life changed that day in 2004 in Iraq. I was an advisor and drill sergeant to Iraqi troops. I didn’t think I’d be on the front lines, but I was,” Balch remembered. “We were near Fallujah in a bunker when a rocket hit some four feet in front of me. I saw blood on my left leg and found my thigh and leg were badly broken.
“My first thought was I promised my wife I wouldn’t get hurt,” he told the crowd gathered for the ceremony.
Choking up and wiping tears from his eyes, Balch told of seeing his wife in the hospital after his surgery.
“I was never so happy to see anyone in my life,” he said. “Now every day is a blessing. Nov. 14, 2004 changed my life. I know what a wonderful life it is.”
Balch said he was honored to have been asked to speak at the Purple Heart unveiling, and he thanked all who have served in the military.
“When I hear the national anthem played, it often brings a tear to my eyes. I love this country and the flag,” he said.
Also speaking was Waterloo native Dan Grillone, a 30-year Air Force veteran who flew C-130 and Hercules aircraft in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring in 2014.
“Growing up here, I didn’t understand the significance of the monuments here in LaFayette Park or Waterloo’s place as the Birthplace of Memorial Day. Now after serving in the military, I have a completely different outlook,” Grillone said.
He gave a history of the Purple Heart Award from its beginning by President George Washington to honor those who fought in the Revolutionary War. He said it has evolved over the years to the current version of being awarded to those who died or were wounded in combat.
“It was changed last in 1942 and was awarded to civilians under certain circumstances. There were nine firefighters from Honolulu awarded the medal after Pearl Harbor was attacked. He said about two million people have been awarded the Purple Heart, about a million of them from World War II,” Grillone said.
The only president to receive a Purple Heart was John F. Kennedy, injured while serving in the Navy during World War II.
“The medal recipients often gave their lives and were wounded or injured in defense of our country. It’s an honor to see this community recognize those sacrifices with this monument. Purple Heart recipients are national heroes,” Grillone said.
Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, also spoke at the event. He said those who died or were injured in combat “should never be forgotten,” and he praised local veterans activist Jack O’Connors for bringing the idea of the Purple Heart Monument to village Mayor Jack O’Connor, who spearheaded the campaign to erect the monument.
With 70 names currently inscribed, nominations are being accepted to add more names. A formal dedication of the memorial is planned for May 30, 2021, Waterloo’s Memorial Day.