GENEVA — Changes are coming to the former Tops Plaza in February.
A new tenant is taking a spot in part of the former Tops Friendly Markets store in the Hamilton Street plaza.
The Geneva Dollar Tree store, currently at 3615 Berry Fields Road, is re-locating to a 10,281-square-foot space in the former Tops and will open Feb. 20.
The former Tops has been subdivided, and Dollar Tree will be the first new business to move into the space, which has been vacant since the fall of 2018, when the grocery store chain closed several under-performing stores.
Dollar Tree said its stores “offer great value and a broad assortment of merchandise all priced at one dollar or less. Customers discover new treasures every week ranging from seasonal decor, household products, party and craft supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and much more.”
The company said the new location also will include Dollar Tree’s recently introduced Snack Zone, which it said is “an expanded offering of beverages, candy and snacks, in addition to nostalgic favorites.”
Kayleigh Painter, Dollar Tree’s investor and media relations manager, said “Dollar Tree continues to grow, and we are proud to be part of the Geneva community.”
Dollar Tree Stores Inc.’s other retail operations include Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.
Goodbye Peebles, hello Gordmans
Meanwhile, work to convert the Peebles store into Gordmans — both part of Stage Stores Inc. — continues.
The apparel and home décor retailer is holding grand opening celebrations at its 13 New York locations — including Geneva, Newark and Penn Yan — at 9 a.m. Feb. 18.
Ribbon-cuttings are planned and will be followed with $1,000 donations presented to the local high school in each store location, said Stage.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local high schools,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores. “We are proud to be part of so many New York communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
Glazer said Gordmans has “put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find.”
As part of the store-opening festivities, Gordmans said it will be offering giveaways and “other fun surprises.”
Gordmans noted that to “further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.”
The Geneva store is one of 500 State Store locations around the country that will have an Amazon Hub Counter.