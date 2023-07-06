ROMULUS — October’s Homecoming weekend in this Seneca County school district will feature an important announcement.
The district will unveil its new nickname at that time.
That was the plan announced by Superintendent of Schools Marty Rotz following the June 29 meeting of the newly formed Romulus Central School Mascot Committee. Committee members include parents, alumni, administrators, students and staff, headed by Board of Education President Rachelle Fletcher.
The committee panel will conduct a community-wide survey to collect suggestions for both a mascot and logo, along with any rationale for either. The survey will launch this week and remain open until July 16.
“All community members are encouraged to submit ideas,” Rotz said. “Also, the committee decided to create a short list of finalists, based on the community survey, and to have students vote during the beginning of the school year to elect a winner.”
For those that prefer not to complete the online survey, ideas can be submitted by calling 607-869-5391, ext. 399. Or, email ideas to mrotz@romuluscsd.org, or stop at the school’s main office and fill out a comment card.
The district is responding to the state’s regulations regarding school mascots related to Native American images. Romulus has long been known as the Warriors.
“The plan is for our school to adopt a new mascot and logo our school will be proud to represent,” Rotz said.
The Waterloo school district changed its longtime nickname of Indians to Tigers in 2022. The Canandaigua and Red Jacket districts are in the process of adopting new names this fall to replace Braves and Indians, respectively.