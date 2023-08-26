ROSE — A town resident wants to establish a sand and gravel mine on Wayne Center Road.
Kyle Furguson has applied for a mined land reclamation permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 8 office in Avon. The proposed mine would take up 4.9 acres. Mining will occur below the water table. An estimated 250,000 cubic yards of material will be removed from the primarily agricultural land, along with a small portion of non-vegetated land, over an estimated 20-year period.
DEC officials said there will be permanent alteration to the existing topography. An estimated 9.2 acres of agricultural and bare land will be reclaimed as a 5.4-acre pond once mining activities cease. Topsoil will be stockpiled before mining activities begin and will be replaced where needed as part of the reclamation. Erosion potential is said to be low, given the topography of the site and the final contours that are proposed.
DEC officials said the project will not have a significant effect on the environment.
The view documents associated with the application, contact Frances Knickmeyer at 585-226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov to make an appointment. Comments on the project must be made to Knickmeyer by email or at DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, no later than Sept. 15.