CANANDAIGUA — The new version of the iconic Sand Bar at the north end of Canandaigua Lake is now open.
And it’s much different than its predecessors.
The Sands family opened the new Sand Bar July 1, the first venue on its new from-the-ground-up Lake House on Canandaigua, an impressive, upscale resort, which is slated to open Aug. 14. That will be followed by the Rose Tavern and Lake House Spa by Soveral later this fall.
The Sand Bar features indoor and outdoor dining — with proper social distancing, of course. Guests and staff wear face masks and sanitizing stations are numerous. The indoor area features a 1955 Peterborough wooden boat mounted on the ceiling, a tribute to Canandaigua Lake’s rich boating history.
The menu features a variety of food, including burgers, grilled chicken melts, and baked macaroni and cheese, plus a drink menu. But project manager Bill Caleo, grandson of Marvin and Micky Sands of Canandaigua Wine Co. and then Constellation Brands, said the new Sand Bar will be less rowdy than the previous one.
Those attending a pre-opening event June 30 were given a tour of the Sand Bar and the hotel and event space on the property, which owners want to be a destination site for the world.
Valerie Knoblauch, Ontario County tourism director, called the facility “a ray of hope and sunshine” for the area. “I can’t wait to promote it to the world,” she said. “It’s stunning,” she added while sampling a plate of the Sand Bar’s food following a walking tour of the grounds.
Doug Bennett, one of the developers with Caleo, said the opening of the Sand Bar “is just the beginning” of the rebirth of hospitality on the site. “It’s an important day for the community and the Finger Lakes and indeed the whole Eastern United States,” he said.
There are plans for live music, but not the loud rock bands of the old Sand Bar days.
Key staff, some holdovers from the Inn on the Lake, were introduced at the recent event.
“We want to help people understand what hospitality truly means. We want to set a new standard of taking hospitality and guest experience to a level never before seen,” Caleo said.
One of those introduced was Kevin Kenyon, a 2002 Geneva High School graduate. After receiving his degree in hotel management from the State University College at Delhi, he worked at major resorts and golf courses in Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas. When his father developed dementia and had to be hospitalized, he returned to Geneva to care for his parents.
“Then the Lake House project opened up, and I was impressed by what I saw they were doing here,” Kenyon said. “I signed on and now get to be close to my parents and be part of a great team doing great things here in Canandaigua. I’m happy to be here.”
He is the facility’s director of food and beverage. “The Sands have been great. They listen to the staff and have a great vision,” Kenyon said.
During the walking tour, Caleo touted the amenities of the resort hotel. He said a major investment is a geothermal system to heat and cool the buildings. He said that shows that the Lake House is here for the long run. The system uses heated water from deep within the earth to heat and cool the buildings.
The hotels have been designed so that 70 percent of the 125 rooms have a view of the lake. The spacious rooms are designed to provide the feeling of each guest having their own lake cottage.
There is an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, a well-equipped gym and a wide variety of activities for visitors, including kite-flying and kayaking. Three restaurants will be on the site and noted European skin care professional Alexandra Soveral has established her first American spa on the site, offering skin care products and massage therapy.
“Our weddings in the event barn are already booked into 2022,” Caleo said proudly.
Members of the community also can establish an account to use the facilities. The Lake House is finishing construction of 45 new boat slips and docks on the lake and there are plans to encourage people from New York City to take a seaplane from the Hudson or East rivers to fly to Canandaigua for a stay at the Lake House.
Simon Dewar is a native of Great Britain who once worked for Queen Elizabeth. Now the general manager at the Lake House, he was bubbling with enthusiasm for The Lake House and his job.
“The Sands family vision for what they want to do here is tremendous. The design is exceptional, and I’m humbled to be given this position,” Dewar said. “This is a project of passion for the family and staff.”
The first hotel on the site was the Sheraton Canandaigua Inn in 1970. It was sold to Sands/Hudson Hotels in 1995, renovated and operated as the Inn on the Lake until the Sands family created their new vision in 2018. They tore down everything on the site and started over, hoping to make Canandaigua a destination for visitors from all over.
The design was done by Studio Tack of New York City and the family-owned Brooklyn Home Company.
“We all know that the word Canandaigua means chosen place,” Bennett said. “We believe this hotel is going to help the world understand what that truly means.”