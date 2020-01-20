SENECA FALLS — Now that oral arguments in Seneca Meadows Inc.’s Article 78 proceeding against the town of Seneca Falls have been delayed a month, the schedule for filing legal briefs has been revised and extended.
The operator of the Salcman Road landfill has sued the town over its passage of Local Law 3 of 2016. That legislation requires the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI’s lawsuit seeks to nullify the statute, claiming there were violations of the State Environmental Quality Review process.
The town and intervening parties, property owner Dixie Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, deny SMI’s assertions and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Oral arguments are how scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in state Supreme Court of Seneca County.
The new briefing schedule requires SMI to file its memorandum of law in opposition to the dismissal by 5 p.m. Feb. 4. The town, Lemmon and Concerned Citizens must filed their reply memorandum in support of their by 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
The matter is being heard by state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle of Rochester.