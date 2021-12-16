WATERLOO — Without a comment from the public or any of its members, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors adopted a 2022 budget Tuesday that will not raise county property taxes.
The vote to adopt the $69.5 million spending plan was 14-0.
Anticipated increases in sales tax and gaming revenue allows the county to keep the tax levy at $10.2 million, the same as in 2021. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will drop from $4.18 to $4.07.
During public comment, Shannon O’Connor of the Friends of the Three Bears in Ovid appealed for an increase in the allocation for the organization from $35,000 to $50,000. Friends of the Three Bears was formed to preserve, promote and protect the unique, historic three courthouse complex in Ovid; essentially, the group manages it for the county.
O’Connor said they want to hire a full-time person to staff the information and tourism desk at the complex that is made up of the Papa, Momma and Baby bear buildings in varying sizes. The group is trying to maximize the property’s tourism potential, and O’Connor said that is happening now mainly through the work of volunteers.
Several board members suggested the group look to partner with the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, the county’s tourism promotion agency, to share social media and staff.
The board later adopted a 2022 budget that kept the Friends of the Three Bears allocation at $35,000.
In other matters:
• BOWMAN — Fayette resident Charles Bowman, who faces charges related to a violent, February 2020 confrontation at a Cayuga Nation property in Seneca Falls, addressed the board. Bowman said a statement from Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra defending the charges was “a lie” and should not have been published on behalf of the county.
Bowman said he has evidence to the contrary.
Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara objected to Bowman calling the three county official liars. Bowman asked Ferrara if he wanted to see his evidence. Ferrara declined, saying “I am not a judge.”
• SALE — The board voted to sell 1.79 acres of county-owned vacant land on Thurber Drive in Waterloo to the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority for $110,000. RGRTA plans to build a office and bus garage on the site.
• STUDY — Supervisors agreed to hire MRB Group of Rochester to put together a report studying the feasibility of a county water and sewer authority. The vote was 8-6; opponents wanted Horseheads-based Hunt-EAS to be contracted for that work.