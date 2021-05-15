WATERLOO — In a tragic turn of events, Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus died a day after her appointment to the board of directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The circumstances surrounding her death were not available Friday, but Kowalski, 74, died Wednesday at her 5733 Lake Hill Road home on the east shore of Seneca Lake. It is believed that neighbors found her Thursday after not seeing or hearing from her and hearing her dogs barking. She was a retired employee of the state Health Department in Albany who made Romulus her retirement home.
Kowalski was very active in several environmental groups dedicated to the protection of Seneca Lake and agreed to be administrator of Seneca County’s south end water and sewer districts in 2016 and ‘17.
“I’m just devastated,” said Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, who seconded Kowalski’s appointment to a five-year term on the nine-member IDA board on Tuesday. “She put her all into everything she did. She would have been a great IDA board member.”
The appointment came after an hour-long executive session and appears to have deviated from a process that would have called for interviewing others before the vacancy was filled.
IDA officials criticized the surprise appointment, although none voiced any personal opposition to Kowalski.
Executive Director Sarah Davis and IDA Board Chairman Steve Brusso said the IDA and supervisors had agreed to a process by which a committee of four supervisors and three IDA board members would interview the five applicants for the vacancy. Those interviews were scheduled for May 17 and May 19. Kowalski’s appointment cut short that process.