ROMULUS — The newest K-9 team in the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office is on the road.
Undersheriff John Cleere said Deputy Zack Nelson and his partner, “Coski,” recently completed 200 hours of training and started patrol last week. Coski is a German Shorthaired Pointer trained in tracking and narcotics detection.
Cleere said the sheriff’s office also has a new Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer in Deputy Jordan Rapa. She will devote one day a week to the program in the South Seneca school district.
Cleere and Sheriff Tim Luce are reporting the following incidents in January:
Jan. 2 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly selling and possessing an “A felony” amount of crack cocaine in Waterloo.
Jan. 6 — The sheriff’s office family services unit arrested a suspect for predatory sexual assault and rape. The person allegedly molested a young child in Covert.
Jan. 13 — Investigators closed a grand larceny case with an arrest in Junius.
Jan. 23 — Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 318 in Junius that killed one person. The crash is still under investigation.
Deputies and investigators responded to 1,172 calls in January, making 64 arrests. The narcotics unit started four new drug cases and made three arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 17 cases and recouped $714.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 53. More than $41,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners.
In the civil division, there were 50 summons/complaints/services and 35 income executions. Deputies assisted with 10 evictions.