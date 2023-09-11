As new Seneca County Manager Kyle Lovell works on assembling a 2024 budget, the first he has crafted in his new position, he took time to talk out to about his non-traditional life journey.
And what a journey it’s been.
The 39-year-old Liverpool native was hired as deputy county manager in June and originally was set to take over as county manager when Mitch Rowe retired at year’s end. However, Rowe left earlier than expected and Lovell moved into the third-floor manager’s office in August.
Lovell said he and his sister grew up in the Onondaga County city just north of Syracuse. His mother left the family when he was 14. Then, a year later, his father died in an auto accident.
That was 2000. A freshman in high school at the time, Lovell basically morphed into an orphan needing a home.
“My mother joined a fundamentalist church that I feel is very akin to a cult when she left us,” Lovell said.
After his father died, his will was not amended to reflect his mother’s departure, so she returned to take possession of the family home.
“She then insisted I join her church and I refused, so she threw me out,” Lovell recalled. “I spent about a week sleeping outside until a counselor at Liverpool High, Ms. Del Fuller, pulled me aside to address the issue and ask what was going on.”
In collaboration with the Rev. Charlie Major at St. Joe’s Church and his high school guidance counselor, he was connected to John and Millie Branning, who took him in and raised him as one of their own.
“To this day, my mother has never contacted me again, and I have no idea if she is alive or not.”
Nonetheless, Lovell said his last 2½ years of high school were some of the best of his childhood because of the Brannings.
“I had such a good time when them. He was 78 and she was 76 at the time. They treated me like a son,” Lovell said. “Millie and John Branning saved my life more times than I can count. I owe any success I have to their kindness. They were wonderful people. I was in a bad situation and they gave me a good home. I rented a room from them at very little cost and worked after school to pay them.
“Father Charlie Major was also an important part of my life at that time. He guided me, taught me values, and made sure I was taken care of.”
He said his options were limited after high school, so he seized upon his patriotism and his father’s Army service during World War II and looked at the military. He went to the recruiting office with the intent of joining the Marines, figuring they had the toughest job so they got paid more than other military branches. As it happened, the only recruiter at the office that day was the Air Force recruiter — and Lovell was told all military branches pay the same.
“He convinced me to sign up for the Air Force,” Lovell said.
He graduated from high school in June 2003 and was at basic training for the Air Force that September.
After his initial six-year hitch, Lovell had to make a decision. He could leave the Air Force or make it a career.
“The economy of 2008-09 was not good. There was a recession and there weren’t any jobs,” he remembered. “I decided to make the Air Force a career while I figured out a long-range plan.”
Lovell said he rose through the ranks and was a master sergeant after 20 years. He took advantage of college degree programs while in the Air Force, in between his deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea, Japan, the Pacific area, Europe, and Alaska.
During one assignment near Phoenix, Lovell met his future wife.
“Melissa was babysitting a neighbor’s children. There was a fireworks show one night and we were both on a shared balcony watching when we met,” Lovell said. “A year later, we were married, and we now have three children.”
His wife hailed from the Chicago area and had a background in vocal music. During his Air Force career, Lovell earned undergraduate and two master’s degrees in public policy and administration, often attending night classes.
He retired from the Air Force earlier this year.
“We wanted to stop renting, and we were looking for a forever home to buy,” he said. “I remember visiting the Finger Lakes when I lived in Liverpool, but wasn’t aware of Seneca County. I was looking to get into governmental administration, based on my background and strengths.”
That’s when the person hired by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to recruit county manager candidates saw his résumé. Mitch Rowe had announced his plan to retire by the end of the year, so a search began in the spring. And, the Lovells were thinking Upstate New York would be a good place to settle down.
Board chairman Mike Enslow knew county coroner Keith Jay had a house available in Interlaken.
“I had no idea where Interlaken was,” Lovell said. “I saw pictures and bought it sight unseen when I was hired as deputy county manager.
“The Jays have been like family. The village has been very welcoming to us. It’s a beautiful area, and two of our children are going to school in South Seneca.”
Rowe has agreed to stay on as an advisor as needed, which Lovell said is very helpful. He said he’s researched the issues facing the county, such as the Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill, the Cayuga Nation, water and sewer infrastructure needs, tourism and economic development, such as what to do with the vacant Willard Psychiatric Center campus in Romulus.
“I saw the county has had good management over the years. What I hope to provide is management and leadership, which seems to have been lacking,” he said.
In addition to working on his first county budget, Lovell is devoting time to working out the mechanics of the county’s decision to share its sales-tax revenue with the towns and villages for the first time.
“The county is in good shape financially, but we have to make sure that is sustainable,” he noted. “As for the Cayuga Nation, I hope to forge a new path forward together without animosity. We have a shared history in this county. I hope we can work together on some tough issues.”
Another focus will be housing. He said his own difficulties in finding something highlights the crisis that faces all economic groups in the county, as highlighted in a recent assessment the county requested. Lovell said another priority will be developing a strategy to alleviate the housing crisis.
He said formation of a county-wide water and sewer authority would be something he would like the supervisors to consider as a good way to expand infrastructure, which he views as needed to attract commercial and housing development.
“I have a passion for public service and, as retired Air Force, it’s a natural segue for me,” Lovell concluded.