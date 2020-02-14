WATERLOO — Construction will begin later this year on Seneca Falls’ newest industry, Agronomics, following approval of financial assistance by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The IDA Board of Directors voted 6-0 Thursday to offer Agronomics owner James Saik a PILOT agreement and to exempt him from having to pay the mortgage recording tax for the purchase of three parcels in IDA-owned Deer Run Corporate Park.
Saik bought the 10.4 acres for $85,496 in 2019. He plans to construct new buildings to house his fertilizer and seed-distribution business, moving it from its current location on Route 318 in Seneca Falls. The project also would include a scale house, equipment storage and an office building.
The business would use nearby railroad siding to send and receive commodities.
The payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement allows Saik to pay the town, county and school district a reduced, predetermined amount over a number of years, rather than taxes based on a full assessed value of the property.
No one spoke at a Jan. 30 public hearing on the propose financial incentive offer or the project.
In another matter Thursday, IDA board President Steve Brusso gave an update on the search for a new executive director to succeed the retired Bob Aronson. He said interviews of three of the six finalists will be conducted next week.
Twenty people applied for the position by the Jan. 17 deadline.
The search committee formed to conduct the interviews consists of Brusso, IDA members Valerie Bassett, Tom Kime and Erica Paolicelli, Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, and At-Large County Supervisor Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls.